Woman's lower left leg severed in travelator accident at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport

BANGKOK — Officials at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok have promised a thorough investigation after a woman lost part of her left leg when it became caught in a moving walkway on Thursday (June 29) morning.

The accident happened in the South Corridor between Gate 4 and Gate 5 of the second domestic terminal at 8.27am local time (9.27am Singapore time), airport general manager Karant Thanakuljeerapat said at a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was about to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she tripped over her suitcase and her leg was pulled down into the walkway mechanism. Airport medical staff who rushed to the scene were able to stabilise her and she was rushed to the nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Sai Mai district.

The woman’s family later had her transferred to Bumrungrad Hospital, said Mr Karant. No further details about her condition were available.

Immediately after the incident, airport management closed the walkway, ordered an investigation, issued an apology and assured full compensation for the woman.

Mr Karant said that airport staff checked moving walkways daily and the one where the accident took place was also checked. It was found ready for operation before being activated on Thursday, he said.

Twenty moving walkways at the airport had been installed by Hitachi Co of Japan in 1996 and its certified local dealer, Siam Hitachi, maintained them regularly, he added.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway. Airport management has not yet concluded if the incident resulted from an equipment defect or human recklessness because they were gathering all relevant information, Mr Karant said.

Airport management would conclude the investigation as soon as possible and would announce the findings to the public, he added. BANGKOK POST