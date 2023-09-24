Women in the driver's seat with female crash test dummy

LINKOPING (Sweden) — Her name is SET 50F and she's the world's first female crash test dummy, designed by a Swedish engineer to help make sure women are better protected in cars.

Legislation only requires carmakers to conduct crash tests with dummies based on male proportions — a model dating back to the 1970s — even though statistics show that women are more at risk of injury in the event of a frontal collision.

Carmakers have used smaller-sized versions of male dummies to represent women and children, but those have not taken into account the different morphology of women's bodies.

Dr Astrid Linder, an engineer at the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute (VTI), decided to change that with "the world's first average-sized female crash test dummy", according to VTI.

In a warehouse in Linkoping, 200km south of Stockholm, the female dummy is strapped into a car seat projected along a metal rail at 16kmh, before being brought to a sudden halt.