World Court backs Colombia in maritime border dispute with Nicaragua
FILE PHOTO: General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
AMSTERDAM : The World Court on Thursday rejected a suit by Nicaragua seeking to define and expand its deep sea economic rights beyond those previously established in a long-running maritime border dispute with Colombia.

Judges found that Nicaragua's offshore rights to 200 nautical miles (370 km) have previously been established. The World Court, or International Court of Justice, is the United Nations' court for resolving disputes between nations.

Since the early 20th century Nicaragua and Colombia have been fighting over the mineral and fish-rich waters in the Caribbean Sea, though the two countries do not share a land border.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams)

