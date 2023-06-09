Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

World Court to weigh opinion of 32 nations in Ukraine genocide case
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Court to weigh opinion of 32 nations in Ukraine genocide case

FILE PHOTO: General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will allow 32 states to submit written opinions in a case in which Ukraine accused Russia of falsely applying genocide law to justify its invasion of its neighbour.

The U.N.'s top court in a statement released on Friday said countries had until July 5 to give their opinions on the case.

The ICJ in a preliminary decision in the case in March last year ordered Russia to cease military actions in Ukraine immediately.

The court's rulings are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Ukraine filed its case shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, saying Russia's apparent justification - that it was acting to prevent a genocide in Eastern Ukraine - was unfounded.

Ukraine at the hearings last year said there was no threat of genocide in Eastern Ukraine, and the United Nations' 1948 Genocide Convention, which both countries have signed, does not allow an invasion to prevent one.

Russia, which describes the invasion as a "special military operation," skipped the hearings last year and called the lawsuit "absurd."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Porter)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.