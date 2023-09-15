Worst not over for Chinese property sector, JPMorgan investor survey shows

LONDON : The worst of China's property crisis is not yet over, a survey of Chinese and international investors carried out by JPMorgan has shown.

China's property woes have continued to mount in recent weeks as major developers like Country Garden and state-backed Sino Ocean have teetered close to an Evergrande-style default.

"Unsurprisingly, most investors are bearish," JPMorgan's analysts said in a summary of the survey published on Friday.

It was the first time the investment bank had conducted the survey. It showed 55per cent of those who took part believed the market was "still at the trough" of its crisis, with only 26per cent of respondents of the view that the worst is now past.

There was no major discrepancy between Chinese and international investors' views, they added.

Around 60per cent of respondents expected firms' share prices to rise over the next three months, although only 16per cent said they were more likely to increase their positioning.

"Ineffective policy responses" meanwhile was viewed as the biggest concern, followed by a spillover into the banking system, a double dip in property sales, and a significant slump in home prices.

Respondents are still unconvinced that recent support measures will be enough to steady the situation. Just over 40per cent had a "neutral view" on whether these easing measures will boost property sales over the next 3-6 months.

Going forward, only 17per cent expect Beijing to provide very strong stimulus, while the majority, or 65per cent, expect regional or local governments to gradually increase support.

