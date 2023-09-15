Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Worst not over for Chinese property sector, JPMorgan investor survey shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worst not over for Chinese property sector, JPMorgan investor survey shows

FILE PHOTO: Zhao Youming, 60, looks at an unfinished residential building where he bought an apartment, at the Gaotie Wellness City complex in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Zhao Youming, 60, looks at an unfinished residential building where he bought an apartment, at the Gaotie Wellness City complex in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The worst of China's property crisis is not yet over, a survey of Chinese and international investors carried out by JPMorgan has shown.

China's property woes have continued to mount in recent weeks as major developers like Country Garden and state-backed Sino Ocean have teetered close to an Evergrande-style default.

"Unsurprisingly, most investors are bearish," JPMorgan's analysts said in a summary of the survey published on Friday.

It was the first time the investment bank had conducted the survey. It showed 55per cent of those who took part believed the market was "still at the trough" of its crisis, with only 26per cent of respondents of the view that the worst is now past.

There was no major discrepancy between Chinese and international investors' views, they added.

Around 60per cent of respondents expected firms' share prices to rise over the next three months, although only 16per cent said they were more likely to increase their positioning.

"Ineffective policy responses" meanwhile was viewed as the biggest concern, followed by a spillover into the banking system, a double dip in property sales, and a significant slump in home prices.

Respondents are still unconvinced that recent support measures will be enough to steady the situation. Just over 40per cent had a "neutral view" on whether these easing measures will boost property sales over the next 3-6 months.

Going forward, only 17per cent expect Beijing to provide very strong stimulus, while the majority, or 65per cent, expect regional or local governments to gradually increase support.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by David Holmes)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.