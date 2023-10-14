Logo
Yellen cites 'universal condemnation' of Hamas attack on Israel at global meeting
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen holds a news conference at the Museum of the Water Civilization in Morocco on the third day of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
MARRAKECH, Morocco : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday told Reuters she had heard universal condemnation of Saturday's deadly attack on Israel by the military Hamas group at this week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The United States already had "lots of sanctions" on Hamas, and was constantly working to find a way to strengthen those, Yellen told Reuters in an interview.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

