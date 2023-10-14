Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Yellen: met with S Korean finance minister, looking forward to trilateral with Japan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yellen: met with S Korean finance minister, looking forward to trilateral with Japan

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen attends a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) roundtable at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, following last month's deadly earthquake, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen attends a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) roundtable at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, following last month's deadly earthquake, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARRAKECH, Morocco : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she met with South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, and looked forward to a trilateral meeting with Japan's finance minister.

Yellen, in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, said she met with Choo on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco and they discussed recent macroeconomic developments and security issues.

It was not immediately clear when the U.S., Japanese and South Korean finance ministers would meet for a trilateral engagement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.