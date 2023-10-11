Logo
Yellen, PBOC's Pan to meet for talks including on debt
U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen arrives for a news conference at the Museum of the Water Civilization in Morocco on the third day of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
MARRAKECH, Morocco : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she plans to meet Chinese central bank boss Pan Gongsheng this week for bilateral talks that will touch on debt issues.

"Though progress has been slow and certainly needs to be improved ... we have seen some meaningful progress," Yellen said on discussions with China on dealing with emerging economies' debt talks. "I'm hopeful more progress can be made," she said.

The meeting between Yellen and People's Bank of China (PBOC) head Pan will be held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings held in Marrakech this week, Yellen said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Leika Kihara; editing by Jason Neely)

