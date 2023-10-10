Logo
Yemen's Houthis warn they will fire missiles, drones if US intervenes in Gaza conflict
Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
Yemen's Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Tuesday that if the U.S. intervenes in the Gaza conflict directly, the group will respond by firing drones and missiles, and take other military options.

"There are red lines when it comes to Gaza," he said, adding that the Houthis were ready to coordinate with other groups and intervene.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alison Williams)

