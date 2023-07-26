Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Yen moves slightly volatile - Japan official quotes BOJ's Ueda
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yen moves slightly volatile - Japan official quotes BOJ's Ueda

FILE PHOTO: Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen with a currency exchange rate graph in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/

FILE PHOTO: Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen with a currency exchange rate graph in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/

Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told a government policy meeting on Wednesday that the yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar has been slightly volatile due to factors such as interest rate differentials between Japan and other countries, a Cabinet Office official quoted him as saying.

The official, speaking to reporters at a news briefing, quoted Ueda as saying that Japan's long-term yield remains stable under the central bank's yield curve control policy, and the BOJ will continue to maintain an accommodative monetary environment for companies.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.