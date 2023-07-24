Yen pressured as traders wait on policy decisions

SYDNEY : The dollar and euro made firm starts on Monday to a week full of central bank meetings, while the yen was struggling as investors expect the Bank of Japan will be the odd one out as policymakers hike rates in Europe and the United States.

The Federal Reserve concludes a meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank a day later and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

The yen had dived on the dollar and crosses last week following a Reuters report that the Bank of Japan was leaning towards keeping its yield curve control policy unchanged, though volatility gauges have spiked as the meeting looms as a risk.

The yen was nursing losses at 141.71 to the dollar early on Monday and at 157.58 to the euro, it wasn't much above last week's 15-year low at 158.04, nor was it far from last week's record low on the Swiss franc.

The euro held at US$1.1128 on Monday. The U.S. dollar index was steady at 101.04.

"The last week left markets believing in a soft-landing scenario for the U.S. markets where the (Fed) ends its hikes ... and then sees a steady drop in CPI without a recession," said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy at BNY Mellon.

"The ECB is also expected to be near the end with the German technical recession easing and growth holding elsewhere. The BOJ is seen talking about change but not doing much."

The yen's Friday fall helped the dollar to gains on the Australian and New Zealand dollars and they were steady near recent lows early on Monday. The Aussie was testing support at its 200-day moving average at US$0.6722.

The kiwi, which broke below its 200-dma on Friday, sat at US$0.6172. It is under pressure as the central bank believes it is finished hiking rates and export prices have dragged as China's post-pandemic recovery has disappointed.

"As long as dairy prices remain under pressure, the New Zealand dollar is unlikely to thrive," said ANZ analysts.

On the data front, traders will be watching out for Purchasing Manager's Index figures due across the globe through the trading day on Monday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0031 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1131 US$1.1124 +0.04per cent +3.86per cent +1.1138 +1.1124

Dollar/Yen

141.6650 141.7400 -0.06per cent +0.00per cent +141.8000 +141.6550

Euro/Yen

157.68 157.76 -0.05per cent +12.39per cent +157.7800 +157.5700

Dollar/Swiss

0.8659 0.8660 +0.01per cent -6.34per cent +0.8664 +0.8660

Sterling/Dollar

1.2866 1.2852 +0.08per cent +6.35per cent +1.2866 +1.2853

Dollar/Canadian

1.3218 1.3224 -0.04per cent -2.44per cent +1.3227 +1.3219

Aussie/Dollar

0.6730 0.6732 -0.04per cent -1.28per cent +0.6733 +0.6723

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6174 0.6166 +0.11per cent -2.80per cent +0.6174 +0.6165

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)