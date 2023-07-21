Yen slides, dollar gains as BOJ seen maintaining YCC

NEW YORK : The yen slid against the dollar on Friday after Reuters reported that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is leaning towards keeping its key yield control policy unchanged next week, ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings that includes the U.S. and Europe.

BoJ policymakers prefer to scrutinize more data to ensure wages and inflation keep rising before changing the policy, five sources familiar with the matter said. The report added there was no consensus within the central bank and the decision could still be a close call.

With inflation having exceeded the BoJ's target for more than a year, markets have been simmering with speculation the central bank could tweak yield curve control as early as the July 27-28 meeting.

"All expectations are for them to keep yield curve control as is and no changes to rates, but maybe a little upgrade on their inflation outlook," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

However, "the chances that we could get a surprise should remain on the table," Moya added. "The BOJ is potentially going to be a major market moving event because time’s running out on the BOJ to really set up a policy shift.”

Data earlier on Friday showed Japan's core inflation rose to 3.3per cent, matching a median market forecast but remaining ahead of the BoJ's 2per cent target.

The dollar was last up 1.26per cent at 141.83 yen, after earlier reaching 141.95, the highest since July 10. It is trading just below the 145.07 level reached on June 30, which was the highest since Nov. 10.

The greenback is on track for its best weekly percentage gain against the Japanese currency since October at 2.22per cent.

Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research for FX and rates at Societe Generale, said the sharp move in the yen on Friday might prompt Japan's finance ministry to make further public comments to try to support the currency.

"It puts more pressure again on the Ministry of Finance," Broux said.

Japanese authorities will consider all options to deal with excess volatility in the currency market, the country's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, was reported as saying on Friday.

FED FOCUS

Central bank meetings from the United States and Europe are also due next week, with the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Investors will focus on comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the U.S. central bank’s rate decision on Wednesday for any clues on whether it is likely to continue hiking rates.

Moya notes that the Powell is most likely to "keep optionality on the table - there is no reason for them to commit to September when you have two inflation reports that will happen post next week’s meeting."

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 33 basis points of additional tightening this year with rates expected to peak at 5.41per cent in November.

"We could see the last rate hike in this cycle, but any dovish pivot seems far out," Christian Scherrmann, U.S. economist at DWS, said.

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major peers - was last up 0.41per cent at 101.16. The index was on track for a 1.20per cent weekly gain, its biggest rise in two months.

The euro fell 0.17per cent against the dollar to US$1.1111.

The pound fell for a sixth day versus the dollar - its longest stretch of daily losses since last September - and was last down 0.20per cent at US$1.2841.

It briefly bounced earlier in the session on data showing UK consumer spending was stronger than expected in June.

The pound is on track for around a 1.86per cent weekly fall, its largest since early February.

Currency bid prices at 10:10AM (1410 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 101.1600 100.7700 +0.41per cent -2.251per cent +101.1800 +100.7100

Euro/Dollar US$1.1111 US$1.1130 -0.17per cent +3.70per cent +US$1.1145 +US$1.1111

Dollar/Yen 141.8300 140.0700 +1.26per cent +8.18per cent +141.9450 +139.7500

Euro/Yen 157.58 155.88 +1.09per cent +12.32per cent +158.0400 +155.6000

Dollar/Swiss 0.8662 0.8668 -0.06per cent -6.32per cent +0.8672 +0.8644

Sterling/Dollar US$1.2841 US$1.2868 -0.20per cent +6.19per cent +US$1.2903 +US$1.2817

Dollar/Canadian 1.3219 1.3172 +0.38per cent -2.42per cent +1.3222 +1.3154

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6723 US$0.6779 -0.83per cent -1.37per cent +US$0.6788 +US$0.6723

Euro/Swiss 0.9622 0.9646 -0.25per cent -2.76per cent +0.9651 +0.9619

Euro/Sterling 0.8651 0.8647 +0.05per cent -2.18per cent +0.8679 +0.8635

NZ US$0.6177 US$0.6233 -0.89per cent -2.71per cent +US$0.6240 +US$0.6177

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.1020 10.0820 +0.15per cent +2.88per cent +10.1030 +10.0300

Euro/Norway 11.2230 11.2064 +0.15per cent +6.95per cent +11.2285 +11.1499

Dollar/Sweden 10.4088 10.3417 +0.49per cent +0.01per cent +10.4092 +10.3287

Euro/Sweden 11.5660 11.5095 +0.49per cent +3.69per cent +11.5758 +11.5060

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan)