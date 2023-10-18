Yuan leads rally in Asian currencies on China's economic bounce

SINGAPORE : Asian currencies caught a boost from better-than-expected Chinese economic data on Wednesday, driving the yuan to a one-week high and putting a dampener on the U.S. dollar which has rallied for weeks on end as U.S. yields have climbed.

A blast at a Gaza hospital also kept moves modest and traders on edge at the prospect of a widening conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to visit Israel on Wednesday. The shekel was pinned to the weaker side of 4-per dollar.

Official data showed China's economy grew 1.3per cent in the third quarter, accelerating from 0.5per cent in the previous quarter and topping market forecasts for an increase of 1per cent. Industrial output rose and unemployment fell.

"It pretty much means the growth target for this year of around 5per cent will be achieved, maybe slightly above," said UOB economist Woei Chen Ho in Singapore.

The yuan and trade-dependent Australian and New Zealand dollars all bounced. The Aussie was last up 0.2per cent at US$0.6378. The kiwi rose by the same margin to US$0.5909. The yuan hit a one-week high of 7.2905 per dollar.

On Tuesday U.S. yields had shot sharply higher after data showed retail sales increased strongly, which had helped the dollar pile pressure on the low-yielding Japanese yen.

The yen was last at 149.68 to the dollar and was squeezed, as the Bank of Japan had unexpectedly announced US$2 billion in bond-buying to keep downward pressure on yields.

Elsewhere the greenback had struggled to gain, which some analysts suggested could point to a loss of momentum.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has climbed about 100 basis points since mid July, and the dollar index is up 7per cent in the same period.

"It's had a really good run and it's stalled a bit," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "Maybe it's hitting the limits of this stage of the rally, and needs a bit of a correction."

The euro gained 0.1per cent overnight and was steady at US$1.0574 in Asia. Sterling held at US$1.2170.

Currency bid prices at 0244 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

US$1.0574 US$1.0576 -0.02per cent +0.00per cent +1.0579 +1.0561

Dollar/Yen

149.6900 149.7900 -0.07per cent +0.00per cent +149.7900 +149.6900

Euro/Yen

158.27 158.44 -0.11per cent +0.00per cent +158.4500 +158.1500

Dollar/Swiss

0.8995 0.9005 -0.10per cent +0.00per cent +0.9009 +0.8990

Sterling/Dollar

1.2172 1.2184 -0.11per cent +0.00per cent +1.2183 +1.2160

Dollar/Canadian

1.3641 1.3648 -0.07per cent +0.00per cent +1.3658 +1.3635

Aussie/Dollar

0.6371 0.6366 +0.08per cent +0.00per cent +0.6379 +0.6352

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.5902 0.5897 +0.10per cent +0.00per cent +0.5911 +0.5880

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)