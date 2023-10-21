Logo
Zelenskiy discusses Middle East, Ukraine peace formula in call with Turkey's Erdogan- statement
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Published October 21, 2023
Updated October 21, 2023
KYIV : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talked with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Zelenskiy said, in a call where the two men discussed Ukraine's peace formula, food security, and situation in the Middle East.

"We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law," he added.

(Reporting by Max Hunder)

