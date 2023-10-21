Zelenskiy discusses Middle East, Ukraine peace formula in call with Turkey's Erdogan- statement

KYIV : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talked with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Zelenskiy said, in a call where the two men discussed Ukraine's peace formula, food security, and situation in the Middle East.

"We discussed the next round of negotiations on the Peace Formula, which will take place in Malta. Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and position," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law," he added.

