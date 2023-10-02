Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Zelenskiy says cooperation with EU vital for victory, Kyiv needs defence support
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zelenskiy says cooperation with EU vital for victory, Kyiv needs defence support

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during Defenders of Ukraine Day commemoration in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during Defenders of Ukraine Day commemoration in Kyiv, Ukraine October 1, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV : A Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia depends on cooperation with the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told EU foreign ministers gathered in Kyiv on Monday.

Zelenskiy, who was speaking after the U.S. Congress left Ukraine war aid out of a spending bill, also underlined the importance of "defence support" for Ukraine during the war.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.