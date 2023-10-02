Zelenskiy says cooperation with EU vital for victory, Kyiv needs defence support
KYIV : A Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia depends on cooperation with the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told EU foreign ministers gathered in Kyiv on Monday.
Zelenskiy, who was speaking after the U.S. Congress left Ukraine war aid out of a spending bill, also underlined the importance of "defence support" for Ukraine during the war.
(Reporting by Olena Harmash)
