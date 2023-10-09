Logo
Zelenskiy says two Ukrainian nationals killed in Israel
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 8, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that two Ukrainian nationals had died in unrest in Israel and that more than 100 citizens had contacted the country's embassy.

"Unfortunately, the deaths of two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said he spoke on Sunday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed "solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack".

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

