Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Zelenskiy says US bipartisan support encourages Ukrainian nation and troops
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zelenskiy says US bipartisan support encourages Ukrainian nation and troops

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ahead of a two-day NATO Defense Ministers Council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 11, 2023. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ahead of a two-day NATO Defense Ministers Council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 11, 2023. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV : Bipartisan support from the United States is "incredibly encouraging" for Ukraine and its troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden, who discussed military support for Kyiv with Zelenskiy in Thursday's call, will ask Congress for US$100 billion in new spending, including US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan said.

The U.S. has been the largest single source of assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Half of the US$60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go towards replacing and modernising U.S. weapons stocks, the source said.

"The unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States is incredibly encouraging for all of our warriors and for our entire nation," Zelenskiy wrote on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"America’s investment in Ukraine’s defense will ensure long-term security for all of Europe and the world," he said.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.