Zero waste theatre seeks to show we all can act for change

LONDON — Surrounded by the glass and steel towers of London's financial district, a low-rise construction made of re-used materials have sprung up to make the point we have the collective power to tackle climate change.

The Greenhouse Theatre, billed as Britain's first zero waste theatre, is staging plays in London over the summer months when long, light evenings reduce the need for electricity.

It has been built by a team led by artistic director Oli Savage, 26. He says his target audiences, aged around 16 to 35, tend to be very worried about the environment, but pessimistic they can do anything about it.

He wants to show them sustainability can be easier and more fun than they might think.

"Everything that we use has had a life before and once we’re done with it, or if we’re done with it, we work very hard to make sure it goes on to have a life after us," he told Reuters. "There’s no reason to make excuses."

He also says theatre's role is to help people get beyond the daunting facts and figures of climate science through stories they can relate to.

His show "To the Ocean" aims to help "people feel connected to the natural world and to each other", he said.