Breaking curfews, screaming and stalking: Here's why Singapore youths are going crazy for viral internet personalities

SINGAPORE — Pandemonium erupted when a black car transporting three VIPs rolled out of Raffles Hotel in June this year, as hundreds of teenage fans who had been waiting for more than six hours surged forward to catch a close-up glimpse of their idols, with some trying to do so by dashing across the road.

Several fans had also entered the hotel earlier in the day to get autographs and hand over gifts. The commotion had security chasing them off the premises, and the police were also called at one point.

The VIPs that evening were not singers or actors, but the Ha Sisters — Evelyn, 25, Erica, 20, and Emily, 15 — who have nearly five million followers on Instagram and more than 6.8 million subscribers on TikTok.

The Korean-American sisters are known for creating video logs about their sisterhood and not much else — they do not sing, dance or showcase any particular talents or skills.

A typical video, for example, shows them doing a food challenge for a day or just snippets of everyday interactions among them.

Among the crowd of adoring fans on June 29, when they came to Singapore, was 16-year-old Samantha (not her real name). She did not want to be publicly identified because she was supposed to be at home that day and her phone was buzzing with dozens of missed calls from her mother.

She told TODAY that she failed to get a selfie with her idols or see them past the tinted windows of the black car, but the teenager said that the experience was worth breaking her 10pm curfew and angering her mother.

"I relate a lot to the Ha sisters because it's like watching my sister and me," she said. "(But) my parents don't really understand why I like them so much."

The Ha Sisters are just one of the many viral internet personalities who have landed on Singapore's sunny shores and sparked a frenzy among their youthful fans who do whatever it takes for a chance to see them in the flesh.

Over the past two weeks, fans of YouTube livestreamer IShowSpeed have shown up in droves to catch a glimpse of him during his travels across Southeast Asia.

The 19-year-old was also said to be travelling to Singapore over the weekend.

His fans have brought chaos and mayhem — arguably on brand with IShowSpeed's over-the-top personality — across the region.

In Malaysia, the media outlets there reported on Wednesday (Sept 18) that a fan allegedly crashed his motorbike while chasing the teenager, and a restaurant was forced to close its shutters as fans mobbed the young man for selfies.

Hundreds of thousands watch his variety livestreams, during which he expresses over-the-top reactions while playing video games, travelling or watching football-related content.

A NEW BREED OF 'CELEBRITIES'

For older parents and those who might not be as chronically online as the younger set, it can be baffling to understand why such public personalities are deserving of fame when their talents are not immediately obvious.

However, to the fans of these internet sensations, it is about the entertainment, relatability and desire to be part of a community that draws them to take on sometimes reckless behaviour commonly associated with traditional celebrities, media and marketing experts said.