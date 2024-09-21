The Stories Behind: How boccia gave a teen with cerebral palsy dreams of Paralympic gold and his family a way to bond

SINGAPORE — I still recall, during my teenage years, how an older family friend frequently confided in my mother about her worries of what the future holds for her daughter who has an intellectual disability.

I cannot forget the few times this family friend ended up in tears over the immense mental turmoil that only someone in her position can truly understand.

It is no surprise that caring for family members with physical or mental disabilities can exact an enormous toll on caregivers, as what my colleagues and I often found out over the course of our work as journalists, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was why before I met 18-year-old boccia para-athlete Aloysius Gan and his 44-year-old mother Eve Cher, I admit that I was weighed down by gloomy thoughts.

Aloysius has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects his ability to walk and speak.

However, when I met the duo during a boccia training session last month, I saw only two equal partners training together and sharing a singular goal of bettering themselves in the Paralympic sport.

They did this with an almost uninterrupted focus for about two hours.

When they finally took a break from training to speak to me, I was struck by Aloysius and his mother's upbeat outlook and cheery vibe, even though we touched on heavier topics such as caregiving and life outside of the sport.

It was their laughter and shared sense of humour during the interview that I remember most while writing this article.

And the family definitely has plenty of reasons to be cheerful, given that Aloysius has more than 20 boccia medals from national and international tournaments to date — no doubt a testament of his talent and determination, coupled with strong family support.

Most recently this year, he won his first silver at the World Boccia Cup and, together with his teammate Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha, took home a bronze for the pair category — Singapore’s first pair medal at the competition.

The win was especially notable given that both of them won with a convincing 6-0 score against higher-ranked opponents.

Boccia is a Paralympic sport that closely resembles petanque or lawn bowling, in which players launch their balls towards a target ball or “jack”, scoring points by landing their ball closer to that of their opponents.

It was introduced into the Paralympics in 1984 and gained renewed attention in Singapore after boccia athlete Jeralyn Tan took home a silver medal — the nation’s first medal in the sport — from this year's Paris Paralympics in France.