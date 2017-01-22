2689796_Developers race to beat ABSD deadlineDevelopers race to beat ABSD deadline
2688591_The Big Read: At some suburban malls, retailers confront the sound of silenceThe Big Read: At some suburban malls, retailers confront the sound of silence
2687501_Do 4-year-olds really need private tuition?Do 4-year-olds really need private tuition?
Singapore
‘Asean drug lord’ who supplied drugs to Singapore, Malaysia nabbed
BANGKOK — A 42-year-old Laotian man dubbed the 'Asean drug lord' was arrested by Thai...
Rewards await those who venture, as firms seek hires to break into overseas markets
SINGAPORE — Homegrown mobile-phone distributor Raduga has bold plans to push into new...
Developers race to beat ABSD deadline
SINGAPORE — Faced with nearly S$700 million in potential charges for unsold private...
World
At least 26 killed as Indian train derails
MUMBAI - At least 26 people were killed and 50 injured on Saturday night when nine...
China to prosecute former Tianjin mayor for suspected graft
BEIJING - China will prosecute the former mayor of the northern city of Tianjin for...
China party paper says no 'provocation' can stop its military drills
BEIJING - China's military will carry out drills regardless of foreign provocations and...
Where the jobs are: International trading sector
In the seventh of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the international...
Donald Trump: Inauguration of the 45th US President
A new era in Washington dawns as the billionaire businessman is set to take his oath of...
Where the jobs are: Healthcare industry
This growing sector is both challenging and rewarding. Find out more in the sixth of...
Hot News
Sixteen dead, many Hungarian teenagers, in Italy bus accident: police
VERONA, Italy/BUDAPEST - At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured, after a bus carrying Hungarian students crashed and burst into flames in northern Italy, authorities...
Women protest against Trump on streets of Europe's capitals
LONDON/VIENNA - Thousands of women took to the streets of European capitals to join "sister marches" in Asia against newly installed U.S. President Trump ahead of a major rally...
Storm disrupts Singapore Open 3rd round
SINGAPORE — Australia’s Adam Scott was among four players tied for the lead at the Singapore Open on Saturday (Jan 21) when a tropical storm and fading light forced the...
Trump’s pledge of quick action stymied by cabinet-in-waiting
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump vowed to bring swift change to Washington in a fiery inaugural address, yet that promise is colliding with the reality that only two members of...
On Trump's 2nd day, thousands of women to march in DC in protest
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the United States are expected to pack into downtown Washington on Saturday (Jan 21) for a women's march in opposition...
CEOs counsel taking Trump seriously, but not literally
DAVOS (Switzerland) — The word in Davos: Ignore the tweets. Executives gathered in the Swiss resort for the World Economic Forum this week keep repeating, like a soothing mantra...
Canada hopeful TPP can survive without US, trade minister says
OTTAWA — Canada will consider pursuing a new multilateral Pacific Rim trade deal now that President Donald Trump has signalled the US is abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership...
Bodies of 2 firemen recovered after Tehran tower inferno
TEHRAN — Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two Iranian firefighters early on Saturday (Jan 21), two days after they were killed while tackling a blaze in Tehran's oldest high...
Societal shift needed to tackle Japan’s deadly overtime culture
For a nation struggling to make sense of deflation, duty and the shock of a graduate...
Economy of the future must build on Singapore’s identity
With Singapore’s economic outlook looking uncertain, many of us eagerly await the...
Fading powers of Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines ominous
The Venetian Republic and the British Empire built their economies on ocean trade....
voices
Malaysian admonition to understand hike in road charge amusing
I read with interest and amusement the report “Singapore’s move to implement road...
Proxy can help activate PAssion Silver Concession Card
We thank Mr Tan Kok Tim for his feedback (“Allow family members to activate Silver Card...
Retirement age should be scrapped
I refer to the report “Is there a need for retirement age in Singapore? Experts divided...
Public housing not a certainty for Bayshore
We refer to the reports “URA seeking new ideas for Bayshore precinct makeover” (Jan 19)...
What's Hot
The Most
READ
COMMENTED
Malaysian Super League Preview: Negeri Sembilan
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Yu-Foo Yee Shoon.
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Khaw Boon Wan
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Heng Swee Keat
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Halimah Yacob
commentary
Suu Kyi’s risky gambit against the military
The significance of Myanmar’s appointment of a security adviser last week may not be...