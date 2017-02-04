2716241_Singapore to study Malaysia's challenge to Pedra Branca judgmentSingapore to study Malaysia's challenge to Pedra Branca judgment
Singapore
Malaysia cites 3 British documents from 1950s and 1960s in Pedra Branca challenge
SINGAPORE — Malaysia is challenging the Pedra Branca judgment using three documents...
Dentist suspended, fined for not supervising oral health therapist
SINGAPORE — A dentist and an oral health therapist have been suspended over procedures...
On Parliament’s agenda: Town Councils Act, road safety, trade issues
SINGAPORE — Changes to the Town Councils Act are due to be tabled on Monday when...
World
U.S. not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns: Mattis
TOKYO - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering...
China official says U.S. should stop using Dalai Lama to stir trouble: state media
BEIJING - The United States should stop using the Dalai Lama to create trouble for...
France's Fillon not to reach runoff vote in presidential election: poll
PARIS - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, embroiled in a...
Nearly a Singaporean
An impulsive decision. A moment of anger. Through minor twists of fate, some stateless...
Where the jobs are: International trading sector
In the seventh of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the international...
Donald Trump: Inauguration of the 45th US President
A new era in Washington dawns as the billionaire businessman is set to take his oath of...
Hot News
Animal rights activists slam Taiwan’s ‘holy pig’ festival
SANXIA (Taiwan) — The owner of the winner of Taiwan’s “holy pig” ceremony this week defended the Chinese New Year tradition against critics who argue the fattened animals are...
In Thailand, a lone crusade against lecturers with fake degrees
BANGKOK — Dr Weerachai Phutdhawong (picture), an associate professor of chemistry at Kasetsart University, has no background in criminology or investigative work. But he has...
Japan tries to revive carpentry by luring grads
TOKYO — Heisei Corporation, a small construction company in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, has a pool of 220 carpenters, many with graduate degrees from the country’s top...
Sun sets on Bagan temple climbers
BAGAN (Myanmar) — Sunrise and sunset viewings atop Bagan pagodas will soon be a thing of the past.
Ankle bone replicated with 3D printing tech in medical first for Hong Kong
HONG KONG — In a medical first for Hong Kong, doctors at the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital have used 3D printing technology to manufacture a replica of a talus — a...
Kickbacks from drug firms plague China’s health system
BEIJING — Last month, a doctor at a Shanghai hospital was caught on camera accepting four cash envelopes within three minutes from pharmaceutical agents, and even telling one...
Malaysian PM sends aid for Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday sent a ship carrying tonnes of food and emergency supplies to Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, saying their suffering...
Siege mentality takes hold in Indonesia
In a recent post on Facebook, Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich thanked her Indonesian fans, as the movie she stars in, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, became No 1 at the box...
In a recent post on Facebook, Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich thanked her Indonesian...
A mysterious disappearance leaves HK’s credibility in tatters
It reads like the plot of a bad thriller — a Chinese billionaire sits with his...
Changing attitudes, socioeconomics give hope to China’s male singletons
Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is a highlight in Chinese society. But for...
voices
Make no apology about culling animals if it’s needed
From otters in Bishan to wild boars in Pasir Ris to fowls in Sin Ming, Singaporeans now...
More can be done to make SingLit more accessible
It is commendable that a multitude of entities have come together to organise campaigns...
Requiring publishers to put out the truth alongside falsehoods promotes transparency
We refer to Ms Carol Yuen Ai Zhen’s letter “Building trust is the most effective way to...
Were Sin Ming residents’ views sought before AVA took action?
The culling of free-roaming chickens in Sin Ming is more than an animal rights or...
What's Hot
The Most
READ
COMMENTED
commentary
The risks of a Democratic war against Trump
Washington, DC, is no stranger to deep political polarisation, especially when one...