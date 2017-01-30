2703961_Trump says new order on refugees is not a Muslim banTrump says new order on refugees is not a Muslim ban
Singapore
Man arrested in Woodlands over unnatural deaths
SINGAPORE — The Singapore Police said they have arrested a man in connection to a case...
Respect different ethnic communities and prevent translation errors: MOS Chee
SINGAPORE — To avoid a repeat of embarrassing episodes of the printing of gibberish...
9 SAF Terrexes depart HK, begin week-long journey back to Singapore
The nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured Terrex vehicles seized by Hong Kong...
World
Jordan's Abdullah to press Trump administration to step up war on Islamist militants
AMMAN - Jordan's King Abdullah will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's...
U.N. experts warn Saudi-led coalition allies over war crimes in Yemen
UNITED NATIONS - A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition has carried out attacks in Yemen...
Britain says U.S. immigration curbs do not apply to UK travelers
Britain's Foreign Office said that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel restrictions...
Hot News
Malaysian crowned Miss Transsexual Australia ‘17
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Laeticia Raveena has won the Miss Transsexual Australia 2017 pageant on Saturday (Jan 28), transgender activist Nisha Ayub announced on Sunday.
Federer strengthens legendary status with shock Slam revival
MELBOURNE - Many people thought Roger Federer's Grand Slam-winning days were behind him, but he defied his age and conventional logic to seal his 18th major title at the...
Fake leopard skins used in South Africa to save live cats
EBUHLENI (South Africa) — At least 1,200 men in ceremonial attire danced at a mainly Zulu gathering in South Africa on Sunday (Jan 29), wearing a mix of hides of illegally...
Confusion grips airports as courts limit Trump travel curbs
LONDON — Confusion reigned on Sunday (Jan 29) at airports in the Middle East and Europe over exactly which citizens from the seven nations subject to President Donald Trump’s...
Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open in five-set thriller
MELBOURNE — Roger Federer prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 after a rollercoaster ride of a 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafa Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open and...
2 crew members from missing Malaysian boat reach safety
KUALA LUMPUR — The captain and a crew member from a missing Malaysian boat made it to safety on Sunday (Jan 29) while others among the 31 people on board, including 28 Chinese...
Why China’s poplar trees are a springtime nuisance
BEIJING — When spring arrives in China, few things are as loathed as the fuzzy, flamboyant poplar trees.
X-rays and brothel patrols check sex trafficking in Kolkata’s red light district
KOLKATA — A sex workers’ committee meeting is underway on the first floor of a shabby building at the entrance of Sonagachi, South Asia’s largest red light district in the...
Achieving a fair, equal society is a collective responsibility
How can we ensure a fair and egalitarian society? How do we adapt the founding ideals...
How a simple idea could help cool urban habitats of the future
Based on United Nations estimates, the global population is growing by 1.18 per cent...
China-S’pore ties: Progress made, but reflection needed
Singapore is a good friend and partner of China, said Chinese Ambassador to the...
voices
Several ways to curb workplace deaths
Last year’s workplace fatality rate requires attention and investigation to uncover the...
Radio veteran Melson stayed connected with listeners
Like many of our pioneer radio listeners and the deejays she trained well, I am...
Can Govt help heartland malls draw tourists?
I refer to the report “Asean must band together and be a life raft in stormy seas: PM” ...
Changi Airport a valuable test bed for innovations
We thank Mr Cheang Peng Wah for his letter “Is EDB footing the bill for Changi’s tech...
commentary
Bigger loans for small nations give China greater leverage
If there is one thing at which China’s leaders truly excel, it is the use of economic...