One sent to hospital after fire at Cathay
SINGAPORE — One man was sent to hospital and approximately 550 cinema patrons were...
Bus captains’ assailant identified, says SBS Transit
SINGAPORE — Transport company SBS Transit has said in a statement on Sunday (Jan 1)...
Singapore condemns attack on Istanbul night club
SINGAPORE — Singapore has condemned the attack at the Reina Club in the Ortakoy...
New UN chief’s New Year’s resolution: ‘Put peace first’
UNITED NATIONS — Mr Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year’s...
Islamic State attack near Najaf kills seven police: sources
HILLA, Iraq - Islamic State militants attacked a police checkpoint near the southern...
Gunman kills 39 in Istanbul nightclub attack, manhunt under way
ISTANBUL - A gunman opened fire on New Year revelers at a packed nightclub on the...
New UN chief’s New Year’s resolution: ‘Put peace first’
UNITED NATIONS — Mr Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year’s Day (Jan 1), promising to be a “bridge-builder” but facing an antagonistic incoming US...
Prandelli quits ailing Valencia, slammed for "giving up" on Peter Lim's club
MADRID - Outgoing Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli was fiercely criticised on Saturday (Dec 31) for "giving up" on the ailing Spanish football giants and for looking for excuses...
Turkey 'Santa' nightclub attack: What we know
ISTANBUL — At least 35 were killed and 40 hurt Sunday when gunmen reportedly wearing Santa outfits stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers...
Istanbul nightclub 'Santa attack' kills 35
ISTANBUL — At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded in a "terror" attack in Istanbul on Sunday (Jan 1) when gunmen reportedly dressed as Santa stormed an elite nightclub...
Jaime Teo and Daniel Ong announce divorce
SINGAPORE — After 11 years of marriage, former Miss Singapore-Universe-turned-actress Jaime Teo, 39, and former radio DJ Daniel Ong, 41, have called it quits.
China’s Xi offers populist message in New Year’s Eve address
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday (Dec 31) that his government would continue to focus on poverty alleviation at home and resolutely defending China’s...
5. 4. 3. 2. 1. 1... An extra second to see out 2016
PARIS — As if 2016 has not been long enough, the year's dying minute will last an extra second to make up for time lost to Earth's slowing rotation, timekeepers say.
China's CCTV launches global 'soft power' media network to extend influence
SHANGHAI - China Central Television (CCTV), Beijing's largest TV network, said it would launch a new global media platform on New Year's Day to help re-brand China overseas.
Strengthening Singapore’s interreligious ecology
Singapore is regarded by external observers as an oasis of religious harmony in a...
Investing in a closed-border world
Investors, like astronomers or anthropologists, rely on intellectual models to make...
Why it’s time for us to support Singapore films
In a recent gathering with two friends, one in education, the other in public transport...
Road safety education key to curbing accidents
I refer to the reports “Accident on AYE leaves trail of destruction” (Dec 20) and ...
Terrorism is like a spring — stretch it to make it lose strength
The spate of attacks in Germany, Turkey and Jordan suggests that it is tough to prevent...
Simple interactions can make a difference to others
I refer to Ms Sheila Pakir’s commentary “Investing in the ‘little things’ for the...
Risk of oil prices dropping to US$40 a barrel
Oil prices currently seem to be rising, owing to the agreement to cut production (“Rise...
Why predictions matter (even when they’re wrong): Megan McArdle
WASHINGTON — At the end of the year, it has become something of a tradition for...