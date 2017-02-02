2709811_Trump's defense chief heads to Asia, eying China, North Korea threatTrump's defense chief heads to Asia, eying China, North Korea threat
Singapore
Sin Ming chicken culling ruffles feathers
SINGAPORE — As a debate flared up yesterday over free-ranging chickens that were put...
Religious leaders must champion integration: Shanmugam
SINGAPORE — While the Republic has managed to avoid the sort of backlash against...
The answer to a nut allergy may be to eat more nuts
SINGAPORE — Whenever Tng Shih Kai was at a party, he would watch his friends tuck...
World
Germany arrests Tunisian asylum-seeker linked to Tunis museum attack
WIESBADEN, Germany/BERLIN - A 36-year-old Tunisian asylum-seeker arrested on Wednesday...
Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies at 84
KINSHASA - Democratic Republic of Congo's veteran opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi...
Canada abandons electoral reform in reversal of Trudeau pledge
OTTAWA - Abandoning a major campaign promise, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's...
Nearly a Singaporean
An impulsive decision. A moment of anger. Through minor twists of fate, some stateless...
Where the jobs are: International trading sector
In the seventh of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the international...
Donald Trump: Inauguration of the 45th US President
A new era in Washington dawns as the billionaire businessman is set to take his oath of...
BCA launches final public consultation on rules for strata properties
SINGAPORE — After a review lasting close to five years, changes to the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act (BMSMA) — which will, among other things, tighten the use...
Older investors, small savers more attracted to Singapore Savings Bonds
SINGAPORE — The Singapore Savings Bond (SSB) programme — which has been touted as the safest form of investment in the market but struggled to gain strong demand — has been...
1,000 State Dept officials sign dissent cable against Trump’s ban
WASHINGTON — A State Department dissent cable asserting that United States President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily bar citizens from seven Muslim-majority...
Mystery over missing Chinese billionaire deepens
HONG KONG — The mystery over the reported abduction from Hong Kong of a Chinese billionaire deepened yesterday after a newspaper advertisement appeared in his name pledging...
Far-right fringe stirred by Canada’s immigrant influx
TORONTO — Mr Francois Deschamps stepped out of his apartment building in the Limoilou neighbourhood of Quebec City recently and stopped when he saw a sticker wrapped around a...
From bagman to money bags, Xiao’s lesser-known tale
HONG KONG — Many of China’s most powerful families have their “bagman” — the dealmaker who helps arrange their business affairs and who rises in turn to great wealth on their...
Jetsetting with ... Wonderfruit founder Pranitan Phornprapha
SINGAPORE — One does not usually associate a music festival with sustainability.
17 years on, and the same old problems plague S’pore football: Ex-coach Poulsen
SINGAPORE — Tasked with leading Singapore’s charge to qualify for the 2010 World Cup 17 years ago, Jan Poulsen knew full well why that ambitious Goal 2010 project failed to take...
It may be time to make adult education mandatory
When the Government gives money away, you would think individuals and companies alike...
Economist’s change of mind a worry for climate change
Some people who study climate change believe that addressing it later — when economic...
Myanmar’s transition enters dangerous phase
The early stages of Myanmar’s emergence from the bleak days of military rule counted...
Retailers, not consumers, need to keep up with new demands
Much has been made of retailers’ lukewarm business leading up to the Chinese New Year...
Disruption a fact of life, so workers must adapt fast
As one who is working two jobs, I was delighted to read the letter “Help workers...
Building trust is most effective way to curb spread of falsehoods
I refer to the report “Government agencies should be included under anti-harassment law...
NSFs should enjoy full dental subsidies
Studies have shown how important oral health is and that problems in one’s mouth can...
Changing attitudes, socioeconomics give hope to China’s male singletons
Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is a highlight in Chinese society. But for...