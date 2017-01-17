2676691_No break for motorists from Johor as S’pore prepares to put out new road chargeNo break for motorists from Johor as S’pore prepares to put out new road charge
Singapore
Apex court rejects AG’s appeal on anti-harassment law in split decision
SINGAPORE — The highest court of the land on Monday (Jan 16) upheld a ruling that...
24 graduate under the inaugural Advanced Engineers Leadership Programme
SINGAPORE — Twenty-four senior engineers made up the inaugural batch to graduate from a...
S’porean woman wins RM24m jackpot in M’sia with RM4 ticket
KUALA LUMPUR — A 50-year-old Singaporean housewife was shocked to learn that she had...
World
Serbia wants to annex part of Kosovo using 'Crimea model': president
PRISTINA - Serbia plans to seize a slice of northern Kosovo just as Russia annexed...
Tunisian beach gunman 'walked nearly two miles' before being shot, UK inquest hears
LONDON - The gunman who murdered 30 Britons on a Tunisian beach in 2015 had been able...
Germany says NATO concerned about Trump 'obsolete' remark
BRUSSELS/BERLIN - Germany's Foreign Minister said on Monday that U.S. President-elect...
Where the jobs are: Healthcare industry
This growing sector is both challenging and rewarding. Find out more in the sixth of...
Where the jobs are: Information and communications technology (ICT) sector
In the fifth of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the ICT sector
Where the jobs are: Early childhood and education industry
This growing sector needs more than just pre-school teachers. Find out more in the...
Hot News
Pakistani mother sentenced to death for burning daughter alive in 'honor killing'
LAHORE, Pakistan (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A court in Pakistan sentenced a mother to death on Monday for burning her daughter alive as punishment for marrying without the...
Japan pledges boats to Vietnam as China dispute simmers
HANOI - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday promised Vietnam six new patrol boats during a visit to the Southeast Asian country, which is locked in a dispute with China...
Shallow earthquake rattles Indonesia’s third-largest city
JAKARTA — A shallow earthquake rattled Indonesia's third-largest city Medan on Monday (Jan 16) evening, damaging houses and sending thousands of frightened people into the...
Local CEOs less confident about growth than global peers: Poll
SINGAPORE — As they look forward to the year ahead, chief executive officers in Singapore are less confident than their peers in the region and around the world about prospects...
Former Lion Amin Nasir dies after five-year cancer battle
SINGAPORE – After a five-year battle with cancer, former Singapore international defender Amin Nasir died in hospital on Sunday night (Jan 15), leaving behind his wife and two...
Football takes journeyman Rodriguez to 12 countries on three continents
SINGAPORE — A few days after his contract with Indonesian club Madura United ended, Pablo Rodriguez Aracil was notified by his agent of an offer from a club in Singapore.
Turkish cargo jet crash kills 37 in Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK - A Turkish cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 37 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it...
China to restrict number of foreigners clubs can field per game
SHANGHAI - China will tighten rules over the number of overseas players able to appear in domestic games, amid concerns that clubs have been over-spending on foreign talent with...
Trump’s pivotal Russian test
NEW YORK — There’s a mood of confidence in Moscow bordering on triumphalism. Russia is...
Keeping Singapore relevant in the face of global challenges, fault lines
The world is at an inflexion point and nations will have to adapt nimbly to stay on top...
Terrorism no longer a man’s world in Indonesia
Women’s roles in terrorist networks in Indonesia have until now been dictated by their...
voices
Radical ideas needed from new S.League CEO
It was hardly a surprise when the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced...
Is S’pore doing enough to ensure its place in the 21st century?
On Jan 20, Mr Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the next President of the United...
Review methods of assessment for cabbie licence renewal
I am turning 70 and have been contentedly playing badminton twice a week and driving a...
A rising China can help US maintain stable global order
I refer to the commentary “Trump must mind the traps on China” (Jan 11) and the reports...
commentary
Radical ideologies remain in region despite tightened security
Nestled in the heart of Jakarta’s Thamrin district, an area lined with hotels, shopping...