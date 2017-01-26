2699981_SAF Terrex vehicles moved out of HK compound, ready to ship back to S’poreSAF Terrex vehicles moved out of HK compound, ready to ship back to S’pore
2699591_SMRT Taxis rolls out pay-per-drive taxi-sharing schemeSMRT Taxis rolls out pay-per-drive taxi-sharing scheme
2699406_Employment growth slows, real income growth falls: MOMEmployment growth slows, real income growth falls: MOM
2699256_Tampines residents test ‘cool’ new idea to provide food for needyTampines residents test ‘cool’ new idea to provide food for needy
Singapore
Monsoon surge expected to affect Chinese New Year weekend: NEA
SINGAPORE — Don’t forget your umbrellas when you go visiting over the Chinese New Year...
SAF Terrex vehicles moved out of HK compound, ready to ship back to S’pore
HONG KONG — The nine Singapore Armed Forces Terrex armoured vehicles seized in Hong...
Singapore Dec factory output surges, beating forecasts
SINGAPORE — Singapore’s industrial production in Dec jumped more than expected from a...
World
Japan doll maker offers mini Trump ahead of Girls Day holiday
TOKYO — A traditional Japanese doll modelled after US President Donald Trump has raised...
UK government takes first step towards triggering Brexit
LONDON - Brexit minister David Davis began the process of passing a law that enables...
EU looks to camps in Africa to cut immigration
VALLETTA - EU interior ministers will consider plans on Thursday to finance camps in...
Where the jobs are: International trading sector
In the seventh of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the international...
Donald Trump: Inauguration of the 45th US President
A new era in Washington dawns as the billionaire businessman is set to take his oath of...
Where the jobs are: Healthcare industry
This growing sector is both challenging and rewarding. Find out more in the sixth of...
Hot News
Japan doll maker offers mini Trump ahead of Girls Day holiday
TOKYO — A traditional Japanese doll modelled after US President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows among some Tokyo shoppers ahead of “Girls Day”, a holiday meant to celebrate the...
Dr M made wrong policy choices on NEP in the ’80s: CIA report
KUALA LUMPUR — A declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report concluded that Malaysia’s dependence on heavy industrial policy during the implementation of the New...
Are we giving up too much information for free online?
SINGAPORE — Here’s a bit of friendly advice when it comes to apps: Just because it doesn’t ask for money doesn’t mean it’s free.
U.S. government scientists go 'rogue' in defiance of Trump
Employees from more than a dozen U.S. government agencies have established a network of unofficial "rogue" Twitter feeds in defiance of what they see as attempts by President...
Trump wants to build a wall: Finding workers won’t be easy
AUSTIN/NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall faces many obstacles. One of the tallest: Building it without undocumented workers.
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
NEW YORK — Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday (Jan 26) after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been...
Indonesia detains 5 on arrival in Bali for suspected IS link
BALI — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained five Indonesians returning from Turkey on suspicion they travelled abroad to join the Islamic State group, an...
Fighting leprosy when the world thinks it’s eradicated
POBE (Benin) — Farmer Folahan is one of up to 200 people in the west African country of Benin who still contract leprosy every year.
Achieving a fair, equal society is a collective responsibility
How can we ensure a fair and egalitarian society? How do we adapt the founding ideals...
How a simple idea could help cool urban habitats of the future
Based on United Nations estimates, the global population is growing by 1.18 per cent...
China-S’pore ties: Progress made, but reflection needed
Singapore is a good friend and partner of China, said Chinese Ambassador to the...
voices
Several ways to curb workplace deaths
Last year’s workplace fatality rate requires attention and investigation to uncover the...
Radio veteran Melson stayed connected with listeners
Like many of our pioneer radio listeners and the deejays she trained well, I am...
Can Govt help heartland malls draw tourists?
I refer to the report “Asean must band together and be a life raft in stormy seas: PM” ...
Changi Airport a valuable test bed for innovations
We thank Mr Cheang Peng Wah for his letter “Is EDB footing the bill for Changi’s tech...
What's Hot
The Most
READ
COMMENTED
Malaysian Super League Preview: Negeri Sembilan
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Yu-Foo Yee Shoon.
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Khaw Boon Wan
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Heng Swee Keat
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Halimah Yacob
commentary
Bigger loans for small nations give China greater leverage
If there is one thing at which China’s leaders truly excel, it is the use of economic...