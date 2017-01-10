2663136_Re-employment age to be raised to 67Re-employment age to be raised to 67
2663161_Homegrown spa Healing Touch latest Singapore firm to seek US listingHomegrown spa Healing Touch latest Singapore firm to seek US listing
2662446_No reason to believe cyber attack caused Singtel service outage: YaacobNo reason to believe cyber attack caused Singtel service outage: Yaacob
2662211_More polytechnic graduates hired last year than in 2015: SurveyMore polytechnic graduates hired last year than in 2015: Survey
Singapore
TODAY's morning briefing for Jan 10
What's happening today + our top 10 reads this AM:
PM Lee thanks outgoing AG for helping to shape Singapore law
SINGAPORE — In a letter released yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked...
Re-employment age to be raised to 67
SINGAPORE — From July, the re-employment age will go up from 65 to 67 and employers...
World
EU's Liberals rebuff Italy's 5-Star bid to join parliamentary group
ROME/BRUSSELS - The Liberals in the European Parliament have turned down a request from...
Venezuela Congress says Maduro 'abandoned post'; Congress called 'disobedient'
CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition-led Congress on Monday approved a resolution declaring...
Iraq special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army
MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi special forces made further advances against Islamic State in Mosul...
Where the jobs are: Information and communications technology (ICT) sector
In the fifth of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the ICT sector
Where the jobs are: Early childhood and education industry
This growing sector needs more than just pre-school teachers. Find out more in the...
Where the jobs are: Hotel industry
In the third of an eight-part series, TODAY looks at vacancies in the hotel industry
Hot News
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award for 4th time; Malaysian wins best goal
ZURICH — Capping what he called the best year of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo won his fourth FIFA best player award on Monday (Jan 9).
Beijing vows revenge if US reneges on one-China policy
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI — Chinese official tabloid Global Times has sounded a warning to American President-elect Donald Trump hours after Taiwan’s President transited in Houston,...
Homegrown spa Healing Touch latest Singapore firm to seek US listing
SINGAPORE — Homegrown wellness and beauty group Healing Touch has lodged its draft prospectus for a US$1 million (S$1.44 million) listing in the United States, becoming the...
Malacca port expansion will have ‘minimal impact’ on Singapore's status as regional transhipment hub
SINGAPORE — The expansion of Malacca’s Kuala Linggi International Port (Klip) will likely have a minimal impact on Singapore’s status as a regional transhipment hub, Senior...
Bionic woman: Chinese robot turns on the charm
SHANGHAI — Jia Jia can hold a simple conversation and make specific facial expressions when asked, and her creator believes the eerily life-like robot heralds a future of cyborg...
Pound plunges as May hints at single-market exit
LONDON — The British pound plunged on Monday (Jan 9) after Prime Minister Theresa May’s comments over the weekend stoked fears that the United Kingdom will lose access to Europe...
Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese come of age
TOKYO — Draped in dazzling kimonos, thousands of expensively made-up young Japanese women marked their entry into adulthood on Monday (Jan 9) — with many planning a night on the...
8 Chinese military planes spotted flying over Tsushima Strait
TOKYO — Eight Chinese military aircraft, including strategic bombers, were spotted flying over the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan on Monday (Jan 9) prompting Japan to...
Why IS will continue to pose a threat
Four significant developments will characterise the global threat landscape this year....
Five resolutions to simplify your tech life
This year, why not try a new kind of New Year’s resolution? Instead of just hitting the...
How Singapore builds bridges across the divides
Racial and religious harmony is Singapore’s biggest achievement of the past 50 years....
voices
Rushing on escalators a bad habit that should be discouraged
The practice of keeping left on escalators to clear a path for those who wish to move...
Ensure that bikes, e-bikes, PMDs have proper lights
I drive mostly in the west of Singapore and have noticed more people using bicycles,...
Give Singapore’s education system credit where it’s due
I disagree with the assertions made in the letter “Change incentives to alter mindsets...
Relook need for corporal punishment
I disagree with the letter “Review age limit for caning sentences” (Jan 6).
What's Hot
The Most
READ
COMMENTED
Malaysian Super League Preview: Negeri Sembilan
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Yu-Foo Yee Shoon.
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Khaw Boon Wan
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Heng Swee Keat
Hougang By-Election 2012: PAP Rally, May 24 - Halimah Yacob
commentary
Could 2017 see the end of Dr M on the political stage?
This year will be a defining year for Malaysian politics. Analysts expect the 14th...