10 travel essentials that TikTokers love because they make travelling — and flying in economy — so much better

While planning for a recent trip, we found ourselves scrolling through TikToks of travellers sharing about their ride-or-die items that have improved the way they travel. Yes, TikTok isn’t just a place for viral dance videos — people are recommending everything from lipstick to luggage that they’ve tried. And now that travel has picked up in a big way, people are sharing about their favourite travel essentials, from electronic gadgets to knick knacks to make a long-haul flight more bearable.

These are 10 travel essentials that people are raving about.

Photos: TikTok/vivaglamlana, Amazon

If dirty tray tables and seat pockets on planes get to you, use this Airplane Tray Table Cover by Airplane Pockets so you never have to reach into a grubby seat pocket for your things again. Simply slip the Airplane Pocket over the tray table for a clean surface to eat and work on. With its four pockets to store and organise items within arm’s reach, travellers will also have no need to stow their bags under their seats, allowing for more legroom. Made out of 100 per cent polyester, it’s machine-washable and allows it to be reused for that next flight.

Airplane Pockets Airplane Tray Table Cover, $43.58, available on Amazon

No, it is not the latest life vest design. Instead, the Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow might just be a lifesaver for the most comfortable of flights. Deemed as one of the most viral travel hacks on TikTok recently, this multi-functional travel pillow has been designed to follow the natural curve of the neck and body as you rest. The arm and head hole placements provide a variety of ways to get comfortable, whether upright on the lap or on the seat tray in front of you. Additionally, each purchase also comes with an eye mask, earplugs and a drawstring bag for easy storage. “The one thing you need for all flights!”, said TikTok user, indiiii7.

Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow, $51.96, available on Amazon

Photos: TikTok/ jessicaxalexis, Amazon

Was it that long ago that we didn’t seem to mind the airline-supplied wired headphones for in-flight entertainment? Well, that will no longer cut it now with the Twelve South AirFly Pro. It allows one to simply plug into a 3.5mm audio jack and pair it with their own preferred Bluetooth-enabled headphones or earbuds to watch movies on the plane. It’s small, lightweight and easy to use, with a single charge offering more than 20 hours of use. “I have had this product for three years and if you travel often, I promise Airfly Pro is perfect for you,” says one TikToker.

Twelve South AirFly Pro, $82.68, available on Amazon

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t have our doubts about this contraption. But with extra legroom becoming a rare commodity for travellers in Economy class, this airplane footrest could be great for tired soles with its memory foam lining, alleviating discomfort and fatigue while aiding in increased blood flow. “It is my favourite travel item which allows me to relax and get comfy on the plane,” says this TikToker. Just be prepared for weird stares across the aisles.

Airplane footrest, $40.54, available on Amazon

Huzi Infinity Pillow

Uncomfortable travel and restless nights (and we are talking about those stiff necks post-flight) are a thing of the past with the Huzi Infinity Pillow. Its versatile design allows for multiple resting positions whether you are in an airplane window seat or a hotel bed — one TikToker even managed to find multiple ways to use it. Travellers will also appreciate the soft bamboo fabric and microfiber layers that contribute to a cool and comfortable sleep.

Huzi Infinity Pillow, $169.20, available at Homeloft.sg.

A friend who travels solo frequently swears by this portable door lock when staying at unfamiliar accommodations. Offering a convenient and effective solution in preventing unauthorised entry, it is designed to fit most inward-swinging doors. “I once stayed at an Airbnb that only had an electronic keypad with nothing on the inside to lock it. I didn’t know who else had the code but I was happy I had this portable door lock as it made me feel safer,” said one TikTok user. Though made of heavy-duty steel, it is lightweight and portable, fitting into any suitcase or carry-on.

Winonly Portable Keypad Door Lock, $35.44, available on Amazon

Skip bringing a jumble of charging cables with the RTOPS Magnetic Travel Wireless Charging Station. This multitasking portable charger supports up to three devices at once, which means you will never need to hunt down multiple outlets in your hotel room. Due to its foldable nature, it is not only easy to store but acts as a little stand for your phone for those last-minute Zoom calls.

RTOPS Magnetic Travel Wireless Charging Station, $77.50, available on Amazon

One of the worst things that can happen while on vacation is getting terrible sleep. The Sleepbox Sound White Noise Machine looks to change that and help travellers achieve the best rest possible with up to 25 non-looping soothing sounds. It also comes with a timer and memory function which notes your previous volume, sound and duration; ensuring you do not wake up to an eerie silence. The best part? It’s extremely compact and barely takes up any space in your luggage.

Sleepbox Sound White Noise Machine, $45.73, available on Amazon

Have you ever wished you could breeze through the airport without fumbling over your many essentials? Embrace the freedom of hands-free travel with the riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder. A game-changer for anyone on the move, the design allows for ease of use with any rolling luggage. What we love most is the reverse side of the sleeve, which is the perfect size to also store a passport, boarding pass and power bank. The riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder is also available in a variety of designs, making ideal gifts for any frequent travellers. One TikToker even calls it “a must-have I didn’t know I needed”.

riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder, $65.39, available on Amazon

Let’s be honest, the handy first-aid kit should be a staple for any traveller. But no one wants to carry those bulky boxes around. The BlingSting clutch-shaped First Aid Kit will change that: light and compact, it is also highly functional with 75 essential rescue supplies for most non-emergencies. Now, who said safety supplies have to look boring?

BlingSting First-Aid Kit, $56.56, available on Amazon