This 1989 pic of Hong Kong’s ‘Four Goddesses’ shows that natural beauty still prevails

Hong Kong cinema was a force to be reckoned with in its heyday, with all its leading ladies and men regarded as Asia's biggest stars. And in the ‘80s, these four ladies were all the rage— Wanda Yung, Sharla Cheung, Chingmy Yau and Vivian Chow.

A throwback photo of the four was recently shared on Facebook, with the original poster (who definitely didn’t grow up in the ‘80s… or the ‘90s, for that matter), commenting: “Why were these tacky hairstyles trendy during my mum’s generation? My dad said these four were his favourite [stars]!”

From left to right: Wanda, Sharla, Chingmy and Vivian.

Predictably, netizens soon banded together to lambast the OP, educating him on just how popular the four actresses were.

“It’s not just your dad, I love them too,” one netizen wrote, while another commented that the actresses have won over a lot of admirers.

“Back in those days, they were the belles of the ball that captivated everyone with their fashionable ways, and today, they’re just as elegant and poised as ever,” yet another netizen gushed.

Absolutely gorgeous. From left to right: Chingmy, Sharla, Vivian and Wanda.

Then there were those who couldn’t help but to gush over the beauty of these actresses.

“The actresses of that generation were truly natural beauties,” one wrote, while another commented: “Only actresses without a hint of plastic [in their faces] can withstand the test of time.”

The photo is said to be a still from the 1989 Hong Kong movie, The Romancing Star III, which also starred Andy Lau and Wong Jing.

Truly the four goddesses of HK cinema. From left to right: Chingmy, Vivian, Wanda, Sharla.

Photos: TEEPR 亮新聞/Facebook, PBE Media, Singtao, Sohu