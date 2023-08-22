2 men, 1 of them a uni student, turn themselves in for groping Korean DJ Soda during gig

Last week (Aug 14), South Korean DJ and influencer DJ Soda was sexually assaulted by fans while performing at the Osaka Music Circus Festival.

The 35-year-old DJ, who took to Instagram to recount the incident, shared several photos of her getting groped by fans. She later clarified that it wasn't just men who touched her breasts.

Yesterday (Aug 21), the event organiser TryHard Japan filed a police report in response to the incident.

However, last night, Japanese businessman-slash-YouTuber Yūta Misaki, 34, shared a video claiming that two men had approached him and would like to apologise for their misdemeanour through his channel.

He then shared a clip of two men making an official apology to DJ Soda and TryHard Japan on his channel.

The two men, who both wore black suits in the video, were later identified as a 20-year-old university student from Kyushu as well as another 20-year-old male from Hannan.

Both of them claimed that they didn't intend to grope DJ Soda but only did so because they really liked her and were under the influence of alcohol that day.

They later turned themselves in at a police station in Tokyo.

According to police, there are currently three people who are being charged. They will first prioritise the investigations towards the two men who turned themselves in.

