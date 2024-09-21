Logo
22-year-old daughter of Chingmy Yau says she will only date guys who are as handsome as Takeshi Kaneshiro or Jimmy Lin
Such high standards she has.

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 21, 2024
Updated September 22, 2024
Next time someone hounds you about why you're still single, just be like Hong Kong star Chingmy Yau's eldest daughter and tell them it's because your standards are too high. 

In a recent interview, Chingmy's 22-year-old daughter, Ayla Shum Yuet, who's widely hailed as the "prettiest second gen star", opened up about her love life (or the lack thereof?).

Shum Yuet, who's single, shared that she has ridiculously high standards when it comes to choosing a partner and has already rejected many, many suitors. 

So what does she look for in a guy?

Well, first, they have to be as good-looking as Takeshi Kaneshiro or Jimmy Lin. 

"From the moment I was born, the people around me are all good looking, so it's perfectly normal for me to have such high standards," she said.

On top of being ridiculously good-looking, Shum Yuet's future partner must also love her and her family and be an animal lover. 

Shum Yuet also emphasised that she's really hard to court because she believes in love at first sight. 

"If I'm not interested in the guy the moment I see him, I won't talk to him at all. He would know how challenging [it is to woo me] and would back off," she asserted. 

To Shum Yuet, the perfect guy for her would be someone like her father, Hong Kong fashion mogul Sham Kar Wai.

The reason? He's extremely romantic. 

According to Shum Yuet, Kar Wai, who married Chingmy in 1999, would give his wife flowers and cakes on every special occasion. She has also never seen her parents argue before. 

It's why she thinks she will probably end up single forever if she has to find a man like her dad. 

"I won't be able to get married in this life then, because my father is too amazing," laughed Shum Yuet, who recently started working in the marketing department of Kar Wai's multi-label fashion brand I.T.

TBH, how many guys are as good-looking as Takeshi and Jimmy? Ayla is said to have gotten her good genes from her mother, '90s screen goddess Chingmy Photos: sina, vocus, sohu, chinapress

