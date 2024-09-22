3-year-old boy lies heartbroken on floor of Jewel because he doesn’t hit height requirement for walking net, wins internet over

Visiting the Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport might be on many people’s to-do list, but before you hype your kids up about the outing, here’s a PSA that your little ones need to be at least 110cm tall to get on the Walking and Bouncing Nets.

Or else they might just experience their very first heartbreak, like this one kid in a now-viral clip.

The three-year-old’s mum took to Xiao Hong Shu to share a video of him looking completely defeated, laying on the wooden ground of Jewel.

She wrote in her post: “There’s another sad kid in Changi Airport today. We were at the Canopy Garden, [but] because he did not reach the minimum height requirement of 110cm, he couldn’t play in the net area. Watching the older kids enjoy themselves, he could only [be] emo.”

“On the way home he kept telling me: 'Why did you not give me more food? I can grow taller if I eat more'. The world of kids is too cute,” added the Xiao Hong Shu user.

The Walking Net is suspended 25m above the ground on the fifth floor of Jewel, and we've been on it so we know how fun it is. We don't blame the boy for being so disappointed.

The internet loved the boy’s way of expressing his dismay, with many of them getting a good laugh out of how genuinely upset he appeared.

One netizen also shared that she visited the Walking Net years ago, and while her son was already 125cm, her daughter was only 100cm and not eligible for entry.

“Mei Mei was so sad, and that was before the pandemic. We waited for two years, and when the pandemic ended, she was finally tall enough to enter,” she wrote.

Hopefully, this super expressive three-year-old doesn’t have to wait two years before getting his turn on the Walking Net.

Photos: 翻滚的可子/ Xiao Hong Shu