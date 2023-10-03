5 minutes with gorgeous Korean star Yoona, who was in Singapore for a whirlwind 24 hours

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Last Thursday (Sep 28), Korean actress Im Yoon-ah aka Yoona was in Singapore for a whirlwind 24 hours to attend Estée Lauder's Beauty Sleep Lounge pop-up event at Paragon.

8days.sg got the chance to meet the 33-year-old but we're only running the story now as her team, the famously protective SM Entertainment, just approved the images that the media can use in their coverage of the event.

They had to ensure the star looked picture perfect, not that they had anything to worry about, let's be honest.

Since her debut in 2007 as a member of Girls’ Generation, Yoona has been called one of the most beautiful idols in K-pop.



In person, she’s as stunning in person as one would expect.



Yoona looked radiant — like she has a ring-light-following-her-everywhere-kind-of-radiant — as she sat down with the local media for a very chop-chop interview (if we can even call it that) at the Hilton Hotel's presidential suite in the afternoon.

What is her secret to looking good all the time?

“Because of my schedule, sometimes I cannot sleep properly. I try to use the Advanced Night Repair Serum to make sure my skin looks like I slept well, and that’s how I keep my skin healthy and rejuvenated,” she said via a translator.

When asked what she would do if she was given 24 hours of free time, Yoona chuckled: “If I had 24 hours today, I really want to travel around Singapore. But because the schedule is very tight, I didn’t have any time to move around the city.”

A fellow journalist then asked Yoona to elaborate on the places she's keen to visit in Singapore but that question was immediately shut down by her management. See, told you they are protective.

On the other hand, she was given the go ahead to answer a question about what she hopes to achieve by the end of the year.

“I don’t want to limit it to the end of the year, but I [always want] to make sure I stay healthy and have no troubles or issues. I hope everyone stays healthy because health is the most important thing,” she said, before wishing everyone good health.

And just like that, our five minutes was up.

She was all smiles at the Estée Lauder Beauty Sleep Lounge pop-up that night

The next time we see Yoona was at Estée Lauder’s Beauty Sleep Lounge pop-up at Paragon that night.



Needless to say, the mall was packed with her fans eagerly awaiting her appearance.

Pink light sticks and shouts of “Unnie”, which means older sister in Korean, echoed through the mall when she made her entrance in a classy long-sleeved white dress.

Hopefully Yoona will have more than 24 hours in Singapore the next time she visits, and we'll get the chance to find out what she really wants to do here.

Photos: Estee Lauder Singapore, 8days.sg