5 things to know about Priyanka Annuncia, our newly crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2023

A new Miss Universe Singapore was crowned last Saturday (Sep 16) with 26-year-old Priyanka Annuncia succeeding last year’s winner, Carissa Yap.



Priyanka will now go on to compete at the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador on November 18.

Here are five things you need to know about Priyanka.

1. This is not the first time Priyanka is taking part in a beauty pageant.

Sharp-eyed pageant watchers would have noticed that the newest Miss Universe Singapore not only took part in last year’s edition but is also the title holder of Miss Supranational 2018.