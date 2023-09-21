5 things to know about Priyanka Annuncia, our newly crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2023
A past winner thinks Priyanka has what it takes to advance to the semi-finals later this year.
A new Miss Universe Singapore was crowned last Saturday (Sep 16) with 26-year-old Priyanka Annuncia succeeding last year’s winner, Carissa Yap.
Priyanka will now go on to compete at the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant in El Salvador on November 18.
Here are five things you need to know about Priyanka.
1. This is not the first time Priyanka is taking part in a beauty pageant.
Sharp-eyed pageant watchers would have noticed that the newest Miss Universe Singapore not only took part in last year’s edition but is also the title holder of Miss Supranational 2018.
2. Priyanka, who graduated from Murdoch University with a double major in business law & criminology, wants to fight human trafficking in Thailand.
Priyanka reveals in an interview with the Straits Times that she has been a private investigator for three years which led her to hone her skills, thus being able to lend resources to the team in Thailand, assisting them in investigations, rescue and reintegration programmes for victims and survivors.
Also, she is working with Alliance Anti-Traffic (AAT), a non-profit organization that aims to protect women and children in the region from sexual exploitation in addition to trafficking.
3. She owns her own clothing line, Bodsitive
In 2019, Priyanka started a body-positive unisex clothing line, Bodsitive. The brand includes a wide range of sizes and stocks innerwear and swimwear too.
4. Priyanka is a personal trainer and used to be a boxing instructor at the boutique studio, Crubox.
A quick check on Priyanka’s Instagram will reveal that she is extremely fit and can be seen pushing her limits at the gym since starting her fitness journey more than eight years ago.
In fact, she was once teaching multiple classes at boxing studio, Crubox.
5. Nandita Banna, Miss Universe Singapore 2021, thinks Priyanka has what it takes to do our country proud
When 2021’s winner, Nandita Banna, came out on social media to endorse Priyanka, even predicting she will make the semi-finals, people started taking notice “… Truly the most deserving and 300% we’re gonna see SG in the @missuniverse semis I f***** know it,” says Nandita
Photos: bodybypri/Instagram, bodsitiv/Instagram, nxndita/Instagram
