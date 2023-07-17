987FM DJ Gerald Koh cries on 2-year-old daughter’s 1st day of school; 'can’t accept' how she didn’t cry too

All parents know the feeling of seeing your kids grow up too fast.

987FM DJ Gerald Koh, 39, experienced that big time last week when he and his wife Thia Zhi Xin sent their two-year-old daughter Gemma to school for the first time.

Taking to new social media app Threads to document Gemma's first day of school, Gerald gushed: "What the hell is happening why am I dripping tears. She didn't tear at all and just kept waving back."

Needless to say, daddy was slightly disappointed by how unfazed his little girl was about leaving them for school.

"Gemma pls cry a little to show u miss me or something can (sic)," pleaded Gerald.

Gemma's too excited for school to even turn back

Reiterating that he "can't accept" how Gemma wasn't crying like he was, the jock went on to share how "embarrassing" it was for him to weep while watching his daughter waddle off excitedly.

"So I'm allowed to follow her for first two days of school but here I am trying to hide tears 'cos the teachers can see," he wrote.

All that low-key crying also didn't stop Gerald's daddy instincts from looking out for potential threats in Gemma's preschool.

And by threats we mean... boys.

"There are Korean [oppas] in her class I think. Quite handsome. Worried. Me," he quipped.

Look at Gemma with her new friend. So cute!!!

Some of Gemma's classmates were not so eager to say bye to their parents.

According to Gerald, a little boy "was sobbing 'cos [his] mummy dropped him off". Gemma then went up to console her classmate.

"She decided to comfort him and off they went," wrote Gerald while adding a thinking face emoji.

How steady is Gemma, right?

Photos: Gerald Koh/Threads