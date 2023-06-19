Aaron Kwok and Grasshopper’s Calvin Choy sent wreaths to Abby Choi’s pink-themed funeral

Earlier this morning (June 19), a funeral procession for socialite Abby Choi set off for the Po Lin Monastery, where the 28-year-old’s body was cremated four months after she was murdered in a case that sent shockwaves across the city and beyond the shores of Hong Kong.

In late February, it was reported that parts of Abby’s dismembered body had been found in an apartment located in rural Tai Po District.

Abby’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, along with his brother Anthony, 32, and their father Kwong Kau, 65, as well as three other suspects have been remanded after being accused of murdering Abby over a property dispute.

Abby was a mother-of-four, having given birth to two children fathered by Alex, and two more by her current partner, Chris Tam, whose family founded noodle restaurant chain Tamjai Yunnan Mixian.

Abby Choi's pink funeral.

Her funeral was a two-day affair, held at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Sha Tin district that was not open to the public, according to Reuters.

Police presence was noted throughout the event, with media ushered to a designated spot opposite the hall.

According to South China Morning Post, the entire wake was decorated in pink, as it was Abby’s favourite colour. Over 500 mourners dropped by to pay their respects over the two days, with a large portion believed to be relatives from Hainan, China. Chris, as well as Abby’s children, were also spotted at the wake.

Abby Choi and Aaron Kwok's wife, Moka Fang.

Hong Kong media also reported seeing flower wreaths from celebs, including Calvin Choy from Cantopop group Grasshopper, TVB executive Virginia Lok, and Heavenly King Aaron Kwok.

Aaron’s wife, Chinese model Moka Fang is known to be close to Abby, and was "extremely devastated” after hearing of Abby’s death.

It was previously reported that Abby’s family opted to have the socialite’s face reconstructed using 3D printing technology for the funeral. Reconstruction efforts for her face and the funeral cost over HK$3 million (S$514K). Mourners who attended the funeral shared with Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Headline that her body looked lifelike.

Flower wreaths from Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang (left) and Virginia Lok (right).

Photos: Moka Fang/Weibo, Abby Choi/Instagram, HK01