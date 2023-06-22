Aaron Yan admits he secretly filmed sex videos of ex-boyfriend, but insists he wasn’t the one who leaked them in 2018
The singer also thanks his ex-boyfriend for coming out to share the incident because it allows him “to deal with a ticking bomb that has been in [his] heart.”
Another day, another Taiwanese star fallen from grace. This time, it's ex-Fahrenheit member Aaron Yan.
With the recent rise in the #MeToo movement in Taiwan, which saw stars being accused of sexual assault, a Taiwanese influencer named Yao Le shared a post on Facebook on Tues (Jun 20) alleging that the 37-year-old star filmed sex videos of him without consent when he was 16 years old.
According to Yao Le, the videos were leaked in 2018, and Aaron had tried to “use money” to “settle the problem” at the time. The former boybander also instructed Yao Le to “tell the media that [he] doesn't know how the videos got out”. Yao Le also claimed that Aaron threatened to "get rid of [him] with the help of gang members" if he exposed their secrets.
Because of the incident, Yao Le was bullied, his mental health suffered and he had to quit school for three years.
Despite that, Yao Le said he had no intentions of exposing Aaron for his misdeeds back then "as [he] loved him too much". According to him, when Aaron was accused of being a three-timer back in 2020, the accuser had approached Yao Le but he declined to be involved back then in order to protect the star.
Why is Yao Le speaking up now? While he admitted that he still kept in contact with Aaron occasionally, he said that he has still yet to come to terms with the incident. On top of that, he had also recently been sexually harassed. "I really can't take it anymore. It's been five years, it's now time for you to come out and face the music," he wrote.
In response, Aaron posted on Facebook the same night to apologise for what he's done to Yao Le.
"Thank you Yao Le for being willing to share the incident because this gives me a chance to deal with a ticking bomb that has been in my heart all this while. I'm not proud of the person I was in the past, and I've made many mistakes and messed up things when it comes to love. Because I'm a hopeless romantic, whenever I get into a relationship, I'll lose myself," Aaron averred.
The singer also showed up at the press conference held by Yao Le yesterday (Jun 21) to apologise to him in person.
Bowing in front of Yao Le, Aaron said: “I just want to apologise to him so I thought I should do it face to face. I want to solemnly apologise to you here for putting you through something you shouldn’t have to experience. I’m terribly sorry.”
Aaron also insisted that he wasn't the one who leaked the videos five years ago.
"Back then, I investigated and found out that the videos were probably leaked when I went to fix my phone," he asserted.
Aaron also acknowledged that the communication between him and Yao Le eventually broke down and he “neglected many things” which caused them to break up on bad terms.
Despite that, he still tried his best to get his lawyers to have the sex videos removed when they were leaked.
"These intimate videos that were circulating were like ticking bombs and were tormenting me," said Aaron.
He then went on to claim that he'll take full responsibility for what he's done.
"I'm very willing to deal with the mistakes I've made. I wouldn't have had a revelation [to be a better person] if not for these [mistakes]."
He continued: "I know I need to face this and not run away, I have to look into my rotten insides to remove the decaying flesh. I have to face my twisted mind in order to get back on the right path."
Aaron also reached out to Yao Le, saying: "I'm willing to apologise to you face to face. I'm also willing to walk through all this pain with you and try to make things up to you."
According to Yao Le, he and Aaron got to know each other after he chanced upon the star's private account on Facebook and decided to try his luck to send him a friend request. Surprisingly, Aaron accepted the friend request and even asked to hang out.
Yao Le then divulged that he lost his virginity to Aaron when he was 16. However, when Aaron wanted to record sex videos of them, Yao Le sternly refused. Despite that, the star still secretly recorded videos with his phone.
While they were dating, Yao Le also found out that Aaron was dating other guys and even received a confrontational call from the other party.
"I loved you too much and I thought you were perfect at that time, you told me that the person is a lunatic and told me to ignore, and I stupidly believed you," he recalled.
