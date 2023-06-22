Aaron Yan admits he secretly filmed sex videos of ex-boyfriend, but insists he wasn’t the one who leaked them in 2018

Another day, another Taiwanese star fallen from grace. This time, it's ex-Fahrenheit member Aaron Yan.

With the recent rise in the #MeToo movement in Taiwan, which saw stars being accused of sexual assault, a Taiwanese influencer named Yao Le shared a post on Facebook on Tues (Jun 20) alleging that the 37-year-old star filmed sex videos of him without consent when he was 16 years old.

According to Yao Le, the videos were leaked in 2018, and Aaron had tried to “use money” to “settle the problem” at the time. The former boybander also instructed Yao Le to “tell the media that [he] doesn't know how the videos got out”. Yao Le also claimed that Aaron threatened to "get rid of [him] with the help of gang members" if he exposed their secrets.

Because of the incident, Yao Le was bullied, his mental health suffered and he had to quit school for three years.

Despite that, Yao Le said he had no intentions of exposing Aaron for his misdeeds back then "as [he] loved him too much". According to him, when Aaron was accused of being a three-timer back in 2020, the accuser had approached Yao Le but he declined to be involved back then in order to protect the star.

Why is Yao Le speaking up now? While he admitted that he still kept in contact with Aaron occasionally, he said that he has still yet to come to terms with the incident. On top of that, he had also recently been sexually harassed. "I really can't take it anymore. It's been five years, it's now time for you to come out and face the music," he wrote.

In response, Aaron posted on Facebook the same night to apologise for what he's done to Yao Le.

"Thank you Yao Le for being willing to share the incident because this gives me a chance to deal with a ticking bomb that has been in my heart all this while. I'm not proud of the person I was in the past, and I've made many mistakes and messed up things when it comes to love. Because I'm a hopeless romantic, whenever I get into a relationship, I'll lose myself," Aaron averred.

The singer also showed up at the press conference held by Yao Le yesterday (Jun 21) to apologise to him in person.

Bowing in front of Yao Le, Aaron said: “I just want to apologise to him so I thought I should do it face to face. I want to solemnly apologise to you here for putting you through something you shouldn’t have to experience. I’m terribly sorry.”