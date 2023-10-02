Adam Cheng’s daughter from first marriage dies in apparent suicide at 55

The eldest daughter of Hong Kong star Adam Cheng, Angelina, has died in an apparent suicide.

Angelina, the 76-year-old’s daughter from his first marriage to Lo Wai Yu, was found dead in her home in Southern California. She was 55.

A local church held a memorial service for her on September 30.

According to reports, Angelina had struggled with depression due to her unhappy childhood.

She was influenced by negative perceptions of her father instilled in her from a young age, and was also said to be involved in a love triangle.

Friends from St Bridget Chinese Catholic Church, where Angelina attended religious classes, noticed her distress recently and became deeply concerned for her well-being.

They grew worried when they could not reach Angelina on Sep 26 and filed a police report.

As Wai Yu could not be contacted, they reached out to Adam to take care of her funeral arrangements.

R.I.P

According to reports, Adam and Wai Yu met at an artiste training class in the mid ‘60s. They tied the knot after dating for three years.

After they divorced, Wai Yu left with Angelina and raised her on her own.

Due to Wai Yu's influence, Angelina had little contact with Adam from a young age.

As Angelina grew older, she came to understand her parents' separation and no longer harboured resentment towards Adam.



Father and daughter reunited when he performed in Las Vegas a few years ago.

Adam had previously mentioned Angelina in interviews, expressing regret that they had lost contact.

Apart from paying for her university tuition, he was hardly a part of her life.

“I don’t know if I would recognise her if I met her on the streets,” he said.

Adam with second daughter Joyce

Adam also has three more daughters from two other marriages.

His second marriage to late Hong Kong comedian Lydia Sum was the most famous.

They married in 1985 and split on bad terms in 1988, eight months after the birth of their daughter, Joyce, now 36.

When Lydia passed away in 2008 at the age of 62 from liver cancer, she left Joyce a HK$60mil (S$10.4mil) in inheritance.

Though the father-daughter relationship wasn’t the rosiest, they have grown closer in recent years and Adam would attend Joyce's concerts to show his support.

Joyce, who has been keeping a low profile in recent months, sparked concern when she was reported to have suffered a depression relapse.

Adam with his two daughters and wife Koon Jing Wah

Following his divorce with Lydia, Adam married former actress Koon Jing Wah, with whom he has two daughters, Winnie, 33, and Cecily, 30.

Joyce and her stepsisters are pretty close.

Besides celebrating Adam's birthday and festive occasions together, they have also attended events together.

When Winnie was previously accused of seducing her married boss, Joyce defended her sister.

Joyce and Winnie

If you or someone you know is having difficulties coping, here are some numbers to call:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

CHAT @ *SCAPE: (+65) 6493 6500, (+65) 6493 6501

SAF Counselling Hotline: 1800-278-0022

Photos: Joyce Cheng/Instagram, Smart Travel/YouTube, HK01