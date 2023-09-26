This AI actress is the first to star in a Chinese drama, bears uncanny resemblance to Angelababy

Chinese drama I Am Nobody has been receiving plenty of attention because of its use of an actress created by artificial intelligence (AI).

The show, which is based on the web manga The Outcast, is the first production in China to feature an AI actor alongside real-life actors.

The AI actress, known as Li Li, plays Er Zhuang, a person who communicates with others through brain waves after having lost the lower half of her body in an accident.

Instead of using CGI to create Er Zhuang, producers opted to use super realistic AI aka Li Li to give the character more human-like qualities.

From the minute changes in her every expression, to the subtle movements of her body, Li Li perfectly mirrors the way in which a human would behave.

There's also the issue of efficiency. While it would take up to a month to use CGI, the implementation of a virtual actress took the production team just a week.

The AI actress has gone viral for another reason — her resemblance to Chinese star Angelababy.

“She looks too real, I have goosebumps”, and “Her thick eyebrows and facial structure reminds me so much of Angelababy” were just some comments left by netizens.

Another wrote: “We don’t need real actors anymore, this is cheaper.”

Do you see a resemblance?

Li Li’s ‘showbiz debut’ has sparked a discussion about whether AI could potentially replace real-life actors in future dramas.



While many have doubts about that happening, they agree that given the character's backstory, the use of an AI character in this drama was a “smart move”.

Photos: Sinchew News, Chinapress, Weibo