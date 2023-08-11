Angelababy, Yang Yang and these other stars are guilty of fake eating in their shows

Eating scenes can be tricky to film.

Imagine having to eat the same food take after take after take or the prop guy needing to replace an item again and again.

Or maybe these stars are just afraid of putting on weight.



It's why many actors choose to fake eat... with varying degrees of success.

Audiences totally enjoyed watching Zhao Liying's 'legit eating' in The Legend of Shen Li.

They also gave Yang Zi a finger-lickin' thumbs-up for fully indulging in a chicken drumstick in Lost You Forever.

And now for fails.

Angelababy was heavily criticised for this eating scene from 2015 drama Love Yunge from the Desert.

Her blatantly fake attempt led netizens to christen her the "champion of fake eating".

Angelababy addressed the infamous scene in an interview, saying she had "no choice" but to pretend to eat the snack as she was told by the director that they "did not have a replacement for it".

Next, there's Shen Yue, who played Shancai in the China reboot of Meteor Garden.

The actress not only 'ate' congee with a pair of chopsticks, her bowl was also noticeably empty.

Props to her for trying to sell the scene by dramatically throwing her head though.

Shen Yue eating a bowl of nothing Then we have Meng Meiqi who shoved her mantou into her mouth only for it to appear again uneaten.

Yang Yang's exaggerated chewing didn't do much to mask the fact that he was, well, chewing nothing

Last but not least, there's actress Ouyang Nana, who was called out for 'fake drinking' not once, but twice.

First was for a coffee commercial in which she pretended to drink from a straw that barely touched her lips.

Then in one of her vlogs, Nana held a cup of juice to her lips, and reacted to the taste even though it was clear she had sipped nothing.



.

Photos & Videos: Candise Lin/ Instagram, Weibo