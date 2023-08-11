Bad news for Wonder Woman fans: Third standalone movie not happening despite Gal Gadot tease
Gal Gadot got fans' hopes up last week when she said a third Wonder Woman movie is in the works.
It looks like the news of Gal Gadot playing Wonder Woman in a third standalone movie isn’t true.
According to Variety, contrary to reports of Gadot back in the DC universe with Wonder Woman 3, insiders the outlet spoke to say there are no plans for another Wonder Woman movie in the slate of films and TV shows DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed in January.
The only Wonder Woman-related title on the table is a Max series Paradise Lost, a prequel set on the all-female island Themyscira, before Wonder Woman’s birth.
Besides the two standalone movies, 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, both directed by Patty Jenkins, the character also appeared in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League (and the fan-approved Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and more recently, The Flash.
A third Wonder Woman movie was reportedly developed by Gadot and Jenkins, but the latter later shared on Twitter that the project was put on ice due to management changes at DC Studios.
The sequel was presumably dead and buried until last week when Gadot told news sites that she and the current DC Studios regime are working on Wonder Woman 3.
“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” she told ComicBook.com while promoting her new Netflix action flick Heart of Stone. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”
Elsewhere, Gadot told Flaunt magazine: “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”
Oh well, at least, Gadot will be back as Gisele in the next Fast & Furious movie. Her interviews were conducted before the Screen Actors Guild strike on July 14.
Gadot isn’t the one who still holding on to her DC dreams. In a recent interview on Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart, Dwayne Johnson explained why his DC outing, 2022’s Black Adam, didn’t get a sequel.
“I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership,” Johnson said. “It was so many changes in leadership. Anytime you have a company, a publicly-traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who creatively, fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with, philosophically.”
Watch Johnson’s interview with Hart here:
Heart of Stone is now on Netflix. Black Adam, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 are on HBO Go. The Flash is available for sale and rent on iTunes and Google Play.
