Bad news for Wonder Woman fans: Third standalone movie not happening despite Gal Gadot tease

It looks like the news of Gal Gadot playing Wonder Woman in a third standalone movie isn’t true.

According to Variety, contrary to reports of Gadot back in the DC universe with Wonder Woman 3, insiders the outlet spoke to say there are no plans for another Wonder Woman movie in the slate of films and TV shows DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed in January.

The only Wonder Woman-related title on the table is a Max series Paradise Lost, a prequel set on the all-female island Themyscira, before Wonder Woman’s birth.

Besides the two standalone movies, 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, both directed by Patty Jenkins, the character also appeared in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League (and the fan-approved Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and more recently, The Flash.

A third Wonder Woman movie was reportedly developed by Gadot and Jenkins, but the latter later shared on Twitter that the project was put on ice due to management changes at DC Studios.