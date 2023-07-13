Battle Of The Buskers Reveals Top 16 Contestants, Including A 10-Year-Old Girl

Mediacorp has revealed the Top 16 contestants vying in the upcoming Battle of the Buskers reality show.

According to a Mediacorp statement released on Thursday (July 13), the contest will kick off on July 23 with the 16 acts — featuring talents aged 10 to 64 — split into groups to battle against one another at public locations for a spot in the Top 10. The latter will go on to duke it out for a place in the quarterfinals.

In the first two stages, the results will be determined by public voting. The buskers will strut their stuff in front of a live crowd at The Hougang Central Hub (July 23), PLQ Mall (July 30), Waterway Point (Aug 6), and Westgate (Aug 13). Showtime is from 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Online voting starts from 4.30pm till 11.59pm on respective competition dates for performing buskers on that day with QR Code available on-site during the performance.

Voting for all buskers will then reopen on 14 August 14, 4.30pm till August 15, 4.29pm. Voting can be done via www.mediacorp.sg/battleofthebuskers. Unlimited voting is open to those with a valid meconnect account.

Contestants who make it through the first two rounds will subsequently face a panel of judges as they tackle themed challenges.

The last busker act left standing wins a cash prize of S$10,000.

Hosted by Lee Teng, Yes 933 DJ Jeff Goh and singer-cum-content creator Karyn Wong, Battle of the Buskers will premiere live on meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on Sundays for the first part (July 23, July 30, Aug 6 and Aug 13).

Subsequent episodes will air on Saturdays (Sept 23, Sep 30, Oct 7 and Oct 14). The grand finale will take place on Nov 5. Curated versions of the show will also be available on Channel 8, meWATCH, and Mediacorp YouTube Channel on Wednesdays and Thursdays, following the respective live streams.

Meet the contestants:

From left: Joelyn Koh (31), Yeo Ying Hao (33), and Shaun Wong (41).

1. Afterworkers

From left: Robin Neo (59) and Steve Han (64)

2. Be Happy

BuskingRobin (54)

3. BuskingRobin

From left: Jayden (30) and Krystal (27)

4. Cloud & Party

Dawn Yap (19)

5. Dawn Yap

Evan Goh (35)

6. Evan Goh

Gabriel Sim (18)

7. Gabriel Sim

From left: Gaston Liew (20) and Lucas Wang (20)

8. Gaston and Lucas

Kyean Lim (25)

9. Kyean Lim

Lyla Ng (10)

10. Lyla Ng

From left: Audrina (30) and Grey Ying (31)

11. Papaya Duck

From left: June Yong (22) and Tan Yi Zhen (23)

12. Part III

From left: Elvern Wong (20) and Phyllzx Lim (24)

13. Phyllzx and Elvern

From left" Alina Mak (30), Lim Jia Rui (28)

14. T Junction

From left: Estella (41) and Simon (39)

From left: Tristan Ong (46) and Joey Wee (47)

16. The ETC