Best Barbie dolls & merch to buy if you’re getting inspired by Barbie The Movie

Life in plastic just got more fantastic now that Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and the rest of the gang are painting the town pink in the Barbie movie, now showing in cinemas. Whether you're inspired by the movie or just want to revisit your childhood and want to expand your Barbie collection for yourself or the kids, we've got just the thing for you.

Perfect for kids and adults alike, our picks of must-have Barbie dolls and merch range from fabulous movie-inspired outfits to stylish accessories that will transport you to the iconic Dreamhouse and ignite your imagination.

Get ready to add a touch of magic to your Barbie collection and cart out, stat.

Channel main character energy with Barbie’s iconic OOTD, as seen on Margot Robbie in the film. Part of the official Barbie the movie collection, the iconic doll’s movie-inspired sweet gingham number is perfect for a night out at the movies or any other exciting occasion.

Barbie’s Iconic Movie Outfit ($42.93), available at Amazon

Now let’s not forget about Ken. Dress him up in his own signature look — complete with washboard abs — and let him join Barbie on all their exciting adventures. Also part of the official Barbie the movie collection, the fabulous Ken is ready to make a fashion statement of his own.

Ken’s Iconic Movie Outfit ($44.21), available at Amazon

Immerse yourself in endless imagination with a jaw-droppingly detailed, fully furnished Barbie Dreamhouse that stands at almost 1.2m. Live life vicariously through this iconic three-storey dollhouse which features a working elevator, a party room, a pool with a slide, and so much more. It's the ultimate dream come true for Barbie enthusiasts. There’s also a discount currently too, so act fast.

Barbie Dreamhouse ($377.65), available at Amazon

Encourage the little ones to dream big with this sports career collection. Let their imaginations soar as they play out different sports careers with six Barbie dolls, including a swimmer, ballerina, tennis player, rhythmic gymnast, volleyball player, and ice skater.

You Can Be Anything, Sports Career Collection ($109), available at Amazon

Stir up some refreshing fun with the Lemonade Truck Playset. This adorable playset includes a rolling lemonade stand with a spinning blender and a Chelsea doll. It's perfect for storytelling and imaginative play.

Lemonade Truck Playset ($99.99), available at Amazon

Iconic Film Outfits And Accessories

Own a piece of the Barbie movie magic with this collectible clothing pack. Recreate the iconic outfits worn by Barbie in the film, or mix and match accessories and let your imagination take centre stage.

Iconic Film Outfits And Accessories (US$50, approx $66.05), available at Target.com.

Uno Card Game

Do not skip or play reverse on this one. Gather family and friends for a fun-filled game night with the UNO Barbie The Movie card game. Match colours, numbers, and special cards featuring your favourite Barbie characters. Psst, there’s even a special card in this deck that allows for special gameplay.

Uno Card Game ($6.49), available at Amazon

It’s not just about the iconic doll. Unleash your creativity with the Barbie-themed colouring and activity book. With intricate Barbie images waiting to be brought to life, this book provides hours of artistic fun for fans of all ages.

Barbie-themed Colouring and Activity Book ($21.45), available at Amazon

Forget inflatable donuts or flamingos. Make a splash with the official Barbie movie pool float made in the likeness of a pink-tastic speed boat. This oversized, luxurious float is perfect for relaxing in the pool and adding a touch of Barbie glamour to your next pool holiday.

Inflatable Pool Float ($159.97), available at Amazon

Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette

Zoom around Barbie Land with your Corvette in the chicest shade of pink. This remote-controlled vehicle, inspired by the Barbie movie, is the perfect gift for racing enthusiasts and Barbie fans alike.

Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette (S$72.65), available at https://shop.mattel.com.

Barbie Eco-Leadership Team

Inspire future leaders with the Barbie Eco-Leadership Team. This unique career set features four dolls representing eco-related professions and promotes environmental awareness and sustainability.

Barbie Eco-Leadership Team (S$65.98), available at https://shop.mattel.com.

Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll Husky

Experience the joy of unboxing with the Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll Husky. The adorable doll comes with several surprises and accessories, making it a delightful addition to any Barbie collection.

Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll Husky (S$43.52), available at https://shop.mattel.com.

