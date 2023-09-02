Beyond fan crashes performance at band's tribute concert by stealing staff pass and pretending to be part of the crew

This year marks the 40th year since legendary Hong Kong rock band Beyond’s showbiz debut.

It is also the 30th death anniversary of the band’s frontman, Wong Ka Kui. He died at the age of 31 after falling off a stage while filming a show in Tokyo.

Though the band disbanded in 2005, with its remaining members leaving to pursue their solo careers, their hit songs, including 'Glorious Years' (光輝歲月) and 'Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies' (海阔天空), remain karaoke staples.

Recently, a music group organised a Beyond tribute concert at the band's place of origin, the Caritas Community Centre at Caine Road in Hong Kong.

Several bands and artistes took the stage to perform Beyond songs.

Beyond members Paul Wong, Leslie Chan, and Lau Chi Yuen also made an appearance.

The concert, which was also available for viewing on live stream, wrapped up successfully that night.

However, while reviewing the concert footage, the organiser came to realise that something was not quite right.

During the finale, when the performers were on stage for a group number, there was one guy who stood out because he did not belong there.

Turns out, he's a Beyond fan who managed to obtain a staff pass and was able to gain access to the venue's restricted zones.

According to the organiser, the fan committed a total of “eight ridiculous acts”, including stealing food and drinks which were only meant for the staff.

The fan, who was dressed in a concert tee that he stole, was also seen also taking part in the pre-concert praying ceremony. He also stole a performer’s iPad Pro, distributed the drinks and fruits he stole to his friends, and handed out staff passes to them.

The fan was able to get real close to Paul Wong

The organiser later took to social media to post pictures of said fan, which weren’t hard to find considering the number of shots he was in. They also spent two days removing him from the concert footage.

They managed to contact the fan, who admitted to his wrongdoings and paid for the things he stole.

However, he went MIA when the organiser asked that he write an apology letter and compensate them for the two extra days of editing work.

The organiser decided to make the matter public in order to warn everyone of his behaviour.

As of press time, the fan has yet to make further reparations to the organiser and a police report has already been filed against him.

Photos: Chinapress