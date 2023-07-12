Logo
Britney Spears unveils cover of upcoming memoir featuring topless shot
The singer's memoir, The Woman in Me, was the subject of a bidding war last year. 

Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir,  The Woman in Me, features a topless shot of the singer in her younger days on the cover.

The ‘Toxic’ star, 41, revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (July 11) the artwork for her highly-anticipated autobiography, which will be released on October 24 by Galley Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Spears said in a message alongside the cover reveal: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

Spears first revealed in April 2022 that she was writing a book, following the successful termination of her 13-year conservatorship, in which her father, Jamie Spears, controlled much of her life and her finances.

The singer won back control of her life as well as her US$60 million (S$80 mil) estate in November 2021.

Gallery Books’ senior vice president and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom told People: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The publishing house added Spears' memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love and the importance of a woman telling her own story” on her terms.

It said in a press release: “[The Woman in Me] is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Spears' memoir was the subject of a publishing bidding war last year, with Gallery eventually landing the deal reportedly worth US$15 million.

The book cover reveal a week after Spears' altercation in which she was "back handed" by a security guard after she tried to tap NBA player Victor Wembanyama on the shoulder as he walked through a hotel in a Las Vegas casino complex on July 8.  BANG SHOWBIZ 

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos

Watch exclusive 8Days interviews on meWATCH and Mediacorp YouTube Channel.

