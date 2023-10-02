Logo
To be honest, is there anything wrong here?

'Can you look manlier?': Chinese singer Hua Chenyu criticised for wearing wedding dress during concert
By Bryan Wong
Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
Chinese singer-songwriter Hua Chenyu is no stranger to controversy, be it for his style choices or that he is suddenly a parent with ex-girlfriend Zheng Shuang.

We can’t say we are too surprised by the news of Chenyu turning up in a white wedding dress — we honestly thought he was doing a tribute to the late Anita Mui — for his 10th-year anniversary concert in Shanghai.

For added effect, the singer was also seen playing the part by making 'feminine' hand gestures.

He even lifted his skirt to the cheers (and possibly a few gasps) of spectators.

However, netizens were quick to criticise the singer, lighting up the Internet with comments such as, “Can you look manlier?” to “Isn’t it good to be less feminine?”

More conservative netizens also felt that his decision to don the wedding dress would lead to a negative impact on his young and impressionable fans.

To be honest, we were hard-pressed to find anything wrong with his outfit and found the performance to be quite the visual spectacle.

Scroll down to watch the performance

In a bid to calm the torrent of negative comments, a rep from the the concert organiser came out with a statement saying Chenyu’s costume was his way of 'tying the knot' and giving back to his fans, thanking them for their contribution.

Photos: Chinapress

