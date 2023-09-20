Cecilia Cheung said to be in custody battle with Chinese billionaire, rumoured father of youngest son

The identity of the father of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung’s youngest son Marcus, five, has been a source of tabloid fascination for years.

Among the many men who have been rumoured to be the baby daddy include ex-husband Nicholas Tse, comedy legend Stephen Chow, a random Caucasian man, and a 68-year-old Singaporean F&B tycoon.

Recently, a familiar name has been thrown around again: Chinese billionaire and media magnate Sun Donghai.

The 55-year-old was romantically linked to Ceci in 2015 when they were spotted together in Beijing and was later speculated to be Marcus’ dad.

Although Ceci’s work studio refuted the rumours, talk is rife again that Donghai is the mystery baby daddy.

And that's not all, there are claims that Ceci, 43, has filed a lawsuit against Donghai for domestic violence, and the two are now locked in a fierce custody battle over Marcus.

Ceci and Donghai were first photographed together in 2015

Last week, Donghai issued a statement through his lawyer refuting the claims and declared that he will take legal action against rumour mongers.

He added that the speculations have seriously affected his and his family’s lives and urged rumour mongers to delete the defamatory content.

Ceci, who has two older sons, Lucas, 16, and Quintus, 13, with Nic, has not responded to the rumours.

Who is Sun Donghai?

The Beijing-born Donghai is said to come from an influential family and is good friends with Patrick Tse, Ceci’s former father-in-law.

Donghai initially made his fortune in real estate investment in Guangdong, before venturing into the film and entertainment industry.

He owns Guangzhou Investment Group and is the founder of a Beijing-based film company, and has an estimated net worth of 5 billion yuan (S$935mil).

Besides Ceci, Donghai has been romantically linked with several actresses.

In 2008, he briefly dated Li Xiaoran, who is rumoured to be the woman who came between Donghai and his ex-wife.

Photos: Cecilia Cheung/Instagram, Sinchew