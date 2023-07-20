Celeb chef Justin Quek, who cooked for Mr Lee Kuan Yew, opens Orchard cafe with lobster Hokkien mee

Come August, just in time for National Day, homegrown celeb chef Justin Quek will be opening a new eponymous eatery at Tangs Orchard. Called JUSTIN, the “gastro cafe-bar” is located on the department store’s fourth floor and accessible only via a private lift. The soft opening is tentatively slated for 8 Aug (if there is no renovation delay), while the official opening is on 16 Aug.

It will serve a Franco-Asian menu that chef Justin is well-known for, having served famous diners like Bill Gates, former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, and the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, for whom Justin cooked 21 birthday dinners.

Meanwhile, he has closed his Marina Bay Sands restaurant Justin Flavours of Asia, and will reopen it in Seoul at the Lotte Department Store in Myeongdong. The 61-year-old French-trained chef also previously ran mod Asian restaurant Sky on 57 at MBS.

Cafe menu

Chef Justin QuekLobster Hokkien Mee

At his Tangs Orchard cafe, chef Justin is offering all-day dining with dishes like Lobster Capellini and Spring Salad with mangoes, asparagus and tomatoes. The two picks are said to be Mr Lee’s favourite.



There will also be a range of artisanal breads and hearty add-ons like scrambled eggs, as well as classic Asian fare with a luxe touch like Lobster Hokkien Mee, Foie Gras Xiao Long Bao, Prawn Noodle Soup, Wok-Fried Garlic and Chilli Short Ribs and Oyster Poached with Superior Sauce and Roasted Garlic.

Diners can also order French-style desserts like a French apple tart, flourless soufflé, house-made ice cream and financiers. Prices start from $8 for light bar snacks, from $14 for sharing plates, and from $22 for mains. For dinner, there is also a six-course gourmet menu at $128 per head which includes some of chef Justin’s signature dishes.



Gastro brunch will be offered daily too, from 11am to 12.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 12.30pm on weekends, along with a special after-5pm social hour menu. You can enquire for off-the-menu daily specials made with seasonal ingredients, as well as customisable menu options for special occasions (just check with the staff for bespoke requests).



Coffee is on the cafe menu, and JUSTIN also serves as the first Singapore flagship store for Melburnian coffee brand Vittoria Coffee with a range of merchandise available.



JUSTIN is located at L4 Tangs Plaza, 310 Orchard Rd, S238864. Open daily, Mon-Thu 11am-11pm, Fri-Sun 10am-11pm.



Photos: JUSTIN