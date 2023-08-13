Check out the view from G.E.M’s S$3.7mil apartment in HK

G.E.M’s absolutely loaded, and you can definitely tell from her swanky apartment(s).

Recently, the China-based singer returned to Hong Kong for a quick break, and took the opportunity to share with everyone the gorgeous view she gets from her apartment in Tsuen Wan. She reportedly bought it in 2018 for HK$22mil (S$3.7mil).

The 31-year-old mused in her caption that August is shaping up to be busier and rainier than she anticipated.

“However, this time round, being busy makes me happy, but I still wish to have the world pause for a minute. I miss being able to see the blue skies from my home, but it seems like I won’t be able to see it for a while now,” the singer wrote, sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view.

We won’t attempt to describe the view for you now, just take a look at this picture and you’ll understand why we called it breathtaking.

An instant mood-lifter.

According to media reports, this is not the only apartment G.E.M owns in Hong Kong. In 2013, the singer bought a 2000 sq ft duplex unit in the Serenade Cove development.

Though it’s not known how much G.E.M bought the apartment for, a quick search shows that units in the same development have sold for between HK$6mil (S$1mil) to HK$16.68mil (S$2.8mil).

Truly waterfront living.

Photos: HK01