Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Check out the view from G.E.M’s S$3.7mil apartment in HK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the view from G.E.M’s S$3.7mil apartment in HK

We would kill to come home to this view. 

Check out the view from G.E.M’s S$3.7mil apartment in HK
By Toh Ziyi
Published August 13, 2023
Updated August 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

G.E.M’s absolutely loaded, and you can definitely tell from her swanky apartment(s). 

Recently, the China-based singer returned to Hong Kong for a quick break, and took the opportunity to share with everyone the gorgeous view she gets from her apartment in Tsuen Wan. She reportedly bought it in 2018 for HK$22mil (S$3.7mil). 

The 31-year-old mused in her caption that August is shaping up to be busier and rainier than she anticipated.

“However, this time round, being busy makes me happy, but I still wish to have the world pause for a minute. I miss being able to see the blue skies from my home, but it seems like I won’t be able to see it for a while now,” the singer wrote, sharing some pictures of the breathtaking view.

We won’t attempt to describe the view for you now, just take a look at this picture and you’ll understand why we called it breathtaking.

An instant mood-lifter.

According to media reports, this is not the only apartment G.E.M owns in Hong Kong. In 2013, the singer bought a 2000 sq ft duplex unit in the Serenade Cove development.

Though it’s not known how much G.E.M bought the apartment for, a quick search shows that units in the same development have sold for between HK$6mil (S$1mil) to HK$16.68mil (S$2.8mil).

Truly waterfront living.

Photos: HK01

Related topics

G.E.M Hong Kong Celebs

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.