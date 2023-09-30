Chew Chor Meng doubles size of his terrace house, renovations cost S$1.8 million

Last year, Chew Chor Meng, 54, shared that he was renovating his landed property, where he has been living for 17 years.

The actor, who is battling spinal muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy’s Disease, was reconstructing his terrace house and had installed a lift as he has difficulty climbing stairs.

Recently, interior design company Rezt+Relax, which handled the reconstruction and renovation, posted clips of the spacious abode, which Chor Meng shares with his wife Deon Tan and their two daughters, Cheyenne, 21, and Chloe, 19, on TikTok.

It can be seen that another floor was added to the originally two-and-a-half-storey house and its size more than doubled from 2,216 sq ft to 4,674 sq ft.

According to one video, the transformation cost $1.8mil and took around one-and-a-half years to complete.

Chor Meng’s wife oversaw most of the renovations.

The house boasts a modern façade with clean lines, black frames, expansive windows, and a Scandinavian-style interior.

The living room

The light colour palette combined with wood accents lend a warm and cosy atmosphere to the living room.

There are two spacious dining areas for the Chews to entertain.

Beside the dining area is the kitchen where Peranakan influences can be seen in the tiles used in the backsplash.

The neutral colour palette carries upstairs into the master bedroom and bathroom.

In contrast, the study has a more oriental theme, with dark wood antique furniture and decor like the traditional inscribed signboard and spittoon bowl.

Photos: Rezt+Relax/TikTok, Chew Chor Meng/Instagram