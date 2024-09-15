China actress has been adding 'height-increasing supplement' to 11-year-old son’s food, doc says it could cause early puberty that will leave him stunted

We get it, everyone wants to be of a desirable height.

However, it seems Chinese actress Deng Sha is a little overly concerned over how tall her 11-year-old son will be, especially when she revealed on social media that at 1.46m he is shorter than kids his age.

Waitaminute, him growing slower than other kids doesn’t mean he will be short, right?

The 38-year-old Story of Yanxi Palace actress often shares on social media the various dishes she prepares, all of which she believes will help him grow up healthy.

However, one video saw her adding a “height-increasing supplement” to his meals.

As expected, netizens were aghast at that she would do such a thing with many calling her out for unknowingly harming her own kid.

“Won’t playing a sport like basketball or swimming be safer and more beneficial?” read a comment.

Another asked if it was the same growth hormone that poultry farmers used to rear their livestock.

Yikes! We hope not!

Even a well-known celebrity doctor responded to the news saying one’s height is mainly affected by genes, and a mix of lifestyle factors.

A quick check online revealed that Deng Sha is 1.65m and is not particularly tall herself.

He also added that for the sake of her child, he hopes the powder is simply a nutritional supplement.

It is not known what the brand of supplements Deng Sha is using.

However, he warns that some of these products may contain banned hormones that can provide short-term effects but also hurt one’s health in the long run.

The doctor also asks that parents don’t follow Deng Sha’s example saying these banned ingredients can cause children to experience early puberty that cause their growth palates to close prematurely, leaving them stunted for the rest of their lives.

Photos: 8world