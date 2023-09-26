Logo
China’s "most handsome policeman" steals hearts while patrolling the streets at the Asian Games
What does he think of all the attention?

By Bryan Wong
Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
Though all eyes are on the athletes competing at the 19th Asian Games happening in Hangzhou, China — you can catch all the action on meWATCH now — spectators to the event have been distracted by a certain policeman patrolling the streets.

He's going viral on Douyin and for good reason

Dubbed the “Most Handsome Police Officer” in the city, some have gone as far as to say he can start his entertainment career immediately.

Netizens also say he bears resemblances to celebrities such as Chinese actor Hu Yi Tian and Hong Kong actor and singer, Kenny Kwan.

In a recent interview, the 1.85m-tall officer admits that he has seen people doing a double take when they walk past him since a Douyin video of him went viral.

He also coyly says he is no different from anyone else and that he is just doing his job in safeguarding everyone at the Asian Games.

“When faced with difficulties, do look for a police officer. All of us are handsome,” he adds. Very humbly, we must say.

Photos: xuan.com, Phoenixtvhk/Tiktok

Click here to watch the 19th Asian Games 2022 and to support Team Singapore.

