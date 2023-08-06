Chinese actress Liu Yifei, 35, looks the same now as when she was 15

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, 35, is one of those stars who has been gorgeous since young.



In fact, she was bullied by a kindergarten classmate just because she was too pretty.

Recently, a video of Yifei taken when she was 15 has been circulating online, once again proving that she's a natural beauty.

In the video, Yifei, who made her name from starring in martial arts dramas such as Chinese Paladin (2005) and The Return of the Condor Heroes (2006), was seen at sword fighting practice.

In all honesty, Yifei looks almost identical now as to how she did 20 years ago.



And netizens agree.

"This reminds me of my first love," gushed one netizen.

Another netizen was impressed with her sword fighting abilities. "No wonder her fight scenes are all so realistic," he wrote.

Look at how cute Yifei wasNo make up, no filters. Just effortless beauty.Yifei now at 35. Seriously, does she not age?! Photos: Liu Yifei/Instagram, xuan.my