Chinese netizens say Edison Chen was a victim of the 2008 sex photos scandal and deserves apology from HK media

Though Edison Chen has a diminished presence in Hong Kong since his 2008 sex photo scandal, it seems the 42-year-old can do no wrong in China.

Said to be a sign of a major comeback, Edison recently performed, most notably a rap song with lyrics describing... female body parts to an enthusiastic audience at the Chengdu Music Festival.

Eyebrow-raising, much?

Chinese netizens seem to have Edison’s back, pointing out that the former bad boy is always “polite and friendly” and no longer the “unruly” person he used to be.

In fact, most seem to sympathise with the star, commenting that not only was he a victim of the sex scandal, but the incident was consensual and looking back, he did nothing wrong.

Some have even gone so far as to demand the Hong Kong media issue an apology to Edison due to his countless achievements, good looks, and that he has already paid for his actions in the last 15 years.

Edison has kept a low profile since becoming a father in 2017 and focuses much of his time on his highly successful fashion brand, CLOT, and was seen at the front row of the Amiri Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

