Chinese oil painter, 90, and his 46-year-old actress wife go viral for their 44-year age gap

If you need more proof that age is just a number when it comes to love, here’s another couple who have found fame for their "grandfather-granddaughter romance".

A video of 90-year-old renowned Chinese oil painter Jin Shangyi attending an art exhibition with a young woman, who was said to be his wife, recently caught the attention of the media and public.

In the video, Shangyi, dressed in a sharp suit, was seen admiring paintings. On his arm was a woman in an elegant black dress.

The lady was later revealed to be 46-year-old actress Qi Yan, who starred as a princess in 1994 drama Princess Moon.

And yes, she is 44 years younger than him.

According to reports, Qi Yan, who is from Dalian, graduated from The Central Academy of Drama’s performance department and has appeared in dramas such as Legend of Chen Zhen (2001) and Huo Yuanjia (2007). She faded from the spotlight in 2011.

While it is not known when they got hitched, in 2022, Shangyi painted ‘Portrait of Qi Yan’, suggesting they were already together at that time.

The couple have also been spotted together on several occasions.



Their recent appearance has sparked widespread discussion among netizens, with many comparing their relationship to that of Chinese painter Fan Zeng, 85, and his 35-year-old model wife.

Shangyi, who is recognised as one of the pioneers of the Chinese school of oil painting in the 20th century, was previously married to one of China’s first female sculptors Yang Shuqing. She passed away in 2006.

Qi Yan in 1994 drama Princess Moon.She is said to have faded from the spotlight in 2011.The couple have made public appearances together at art exhibitions. Photos: Sing Tao