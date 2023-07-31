Chow Yun Fat, 68, gives talk despite sustaining hairline fracture to his ribs from fall

Hong Kong movie legend Chow Yun Fat is as well known for his humility as his love for jogging.

The 68-year-old is often spotting hitting the trails, even when he’s overseas.

Fat Gor will be missing in action for a while, though, as he suffered a fall while jogging last Thursday (Jul 27).

However, that did not deter him from giving a talk at the University of Hong Kong the next day.

During the one-hour talk, where he shared about his life and film career, Fat Gor revealed that he had tripped while jogging.

He scraped his palms and sustained a hairline fracture to his left rib when he fell on his side. He has been ordered to stop physical activities for at least two months.

According to reports, he appeared to have difficulty breathing during the talk and shared that it hurts when he laughs and coughs too.

He's dedicated to his craft

Audiences were shocked when they learned about Fat Gor’s injury and touched that he showed up despite his condition.

Not only that, he and the crew from his new movie One More Chance also met with more than a thousand members of grassroots families, gambling rehabilitation families, and social welfare institutions at an event the previous day after his fall.

Fat Gor said that sharing his experience with the youth was his way of giving back to society: “It is this sense of responsibility that makes me bear the pain and come here.”

He noted that like running, life is full of ups and downs and urged students to pick themselves up when they fall.

“Don’t give up even if you encounter setbacks, as adversity can make you stronger. As long as you stand up again and gradually accumulate experience and reputation, you can find a role that suits you, and you can be successful,” he added.

After the session, Fat Gor also made sure to take selfies with the audience; this is why he is so beloved by everyone.

A meeting with Fat Gor is not complete without a selfie by the selfie king himself Photos: Mingpao